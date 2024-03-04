Rural Community Funded Library / In-Place Studio

+ 19

Library • China Architects: In-Place Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: In-Place Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Shanghai Mu Yi Lumbering

Design Team: In-Place Studio

Collaborators: Anhui built far planning and architectural design co. ltd

Clients: China Unionpay, China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, Jinzhai Education Bureau

Program: Educational Architecture/ Cultural Architecture / Library

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The surrounding area exhibits diverse scenery, with only the hill behind the school and the flowing water of the drainage canal providing some pleasant views. The design concept of this project is based on this premise, focusing on how to use architectural elements to frame the external landscape and limit the internal sightlines. Additionally, considering the proximity to the school basketball court, the design aims to minimize the impact of the court on the library.

The main entrance of the library is located in the covered space on the side of the basketball court. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a book wall where children can select books and find a comfortable spot to sit. The large floor-to-ceiling windows on the side facing the tranquil drainage canal create a sense of enclosure in the semicircular reading space, enabling a seamless transition from the playground to the calm ambiance of the library. A staircase in the corner of the room leads to the second floor, where another book wall comes into view. Here, children can pick books and read at book desks designed along the railing. Sitting at these desks, they can enjoy views of the surrounding mountains, with the gentle flow of the drainage canal beneath their feet. At the end of the book wall, there is an outdoor terrace accessible through a door, serving as an extension of the reading space and a venue for activities.

The spatial composition of this project consists of two intersecting geometric forms. The primary space on the ground floor is a semicircular reading area facing the drainage canal, with only two entrances on the side adjacent to the basketball court. On the second floor, there is a right-angled triangular outdoor terrace facing the northwestern slope behind the school. These two basic forms are enclosed within a rectangular framework defined by the semicircle's diameter and radius (with a ratio of 1:2). The longest side of the triangle is equal to the semicircle's diameter. The semicircle, triangle, and rectangle interweave and blend on different levels, creating a blurred and intertwined state.

Simultaneously, the structural concept gradually takes shape. The rectangular framework enclosing the triangle and semicircle extends outward by 1.2 meters. The three sides of the right-angled triangle extend to the expanded rectangle, providing support for the second-floor floor and roof with three shear walls. Along the arc and diameter of the semicircle, a circle of steel beams is attached to the second-floor slab. Additionally, three steel columns extend from the intersection of the semicircle and rectangle. The concrete system formed by the three concrete shear walls and beams, along with the steel structure system formed by the curved steel beams and three steel columns, complement each other.