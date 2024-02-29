Harmony with Nature House / Yuan Architects

+ 15

Design Team: Ching Lu, YuJia Zheng, HsiaoJung Huang, MingShao Gao, YiTing Liu

Clients: Mr. Chen

City: Hualien

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a traditional old house renovation in Hualien. The design concept is inspired by the shapes and curves of the local mountain and sea scenery. Using the shape and curve of the natural landscape to create a space that is seamlessly connected to nature through large French windows that let in ample sunlight.

The delicate flow and partition design blur the boundary between the inside and outside of the building, as the architecture was naturally formed by the flow of water and the mountains. By guiding the viewer with light, the space's axis and layering are highlighted, culminating in a breathtaking scene.

The renovated eldercare residence features an indoor bar and open kitchen that extend into a space for music and art collections, creating a sense of stability and comfort in the natural elements of wood and earth tones. The space has been transformed to provide a harmonious pace of life with the rhythm of music and sunlight that flows naturally through the diverse space, from the building exterior and poolside to the indoor area. The building blurs the boundary between the inside and outside, seamlessly connected to nature through large floor-to-ceiling windows that let in ample sunlight, culminating in a breathtaking scene.