Bar Kar / Spacemen Studio

Bar Kar / Spacemen Studio

Bar Kar / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Design Team: Edward Chan, Wei Tan, Alvin Zhou, Efron Chen, Ashley Khaw
  • Kitchen Designer: Kitchen INC
  • City: Kuala Lumpur
  • Country: Malaysia
Bar Kar / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade
Text description provided by the architects. At Bar Kar, an immersive wood-fired restaurant that revolves around the concept of primordial community cooking, the journey begins at the main entrance, where guests are greeted by a distorted arch, evoking the ambiance of a cave-like space. Inside, patrons get immersed in an infinite firewood-lined pathway that leads toward the heart of the establishment.  

Bar Kar / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography
Bar Kar / Spacemen Studio - Image 16 of 16
Plan
Bar Kar / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Bar Kar / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
The cavernous interior, with its earthy terracotta hues, was inspired by the ancient earth oven pits, which in ancient times were used to cook and smoke food in the ground. The two main features of the space, a circular bar counter constructed out of red travertine and a plush banquet sofa seating area anchored by a fiery gold metal mesh sculpture, are both abstract interpretations of the elemental force of heat and fire.

Bar Kar / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
For those seeking an interactive dining experience, the Chef’s Table offers a U-shaped counter constructed from grey travertine, accommodating up to 20 guests eager to engage with the chefs and witness the primordial style woodfire cooking up close. The private dining room transports diners into a cocoon-like sanctuary, drawing inspiration from the organic contours of a cave, with cascading layers and a floating fire mesh sculpture above a striking red travertine dining table.

Bar Kar / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography
Bar Kar / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
Bar Kar epitomizes the concept of primordial community cooking, where elements of heat and fire are embodied in terracotta stucco walls, fiery mesh installations, and the earthy hues of red travertine, inviting guests on a culinary journey reminiscent of ancient cooking traditions.

Bar Kar / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography
Gtower, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Spacemen Studio
Cite: "Bar Kar / Spacemen Studio" 27 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013802/bar-kar-spacemen-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

