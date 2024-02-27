Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Taiwan
  5. 13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects

13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects

Save
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects

13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Interior Photography13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Exterior Photography13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - More Images+ 42

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Taichung, Taiwan
  • Design Team: Wang Chem,Colette Kuo,Lin Meng Hua,Chen Jhang Wei,Lin Yu Nian, Wang Chieh Hsin,Huang Yu Ru,Winston Chen,Wang Yu Huan,Yang Chien His, You Zhi Wen,You Zhi Wen,Simone Belvedere,Emanuele Martinangeli
  • City: Taichung
  • Country: Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Exterior Photography
© YuChen Chao Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The client is a young couple who have a specialty in furniture making, and they plan to return to their homeland to build a home with their farmer parents. The site is located in a far land in the suburban area of Taichung city. According to the laws and regulations, the building coverage ratio of the site only allowed it to build about half of the regular ratio of farmhouses. The site is surrounded by typical rural middle Taiwan factories. It is a blend of both agricultural and industrial industry.

Save this picture!
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade
© YuChen Chao Photography

How to build a creative house for the three generations with the limited site area and chaotic environmental conditions is the most significant challenge. As a result, we developed such strategies in response to the challenges.

Save this picture!
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© YuChen Chao Photography
Save this picture!
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Interior Photography
© YuChen Chao Photography
Save this picture!
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Image 36 of 47
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Interior Photography
© YuChen Chao Photography

The gridded plan in the gridded farmlands. We proposed the strategy of forming the plan by a 2x2 grid and combining four houses with different hierarchies so that it creates a three-floor building with 13-floor plates of different heights. The voids between different floor plates trigger the dynamic of the space. Building the tight but also uninterrupted spatial conditions between the three generations.

Save this picture!
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© YuChen Chao Photography
Save this picture!
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Image 42 of 47
Section AA
Save this picture!
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Interior Photography, Sofa
© YuChen Chao Photography

The openings from up and down and enframed scenery. The openings leading upward allow people to look up to the sky and secure the privacy of the house. The openings leading downward extend our horizons to the farmlands and block the sunlight from the west at the same time. The other openings, enframed scenery, filter the chaotic environmental elements, while the one next to the road also serves as a showcase of the furniture designed by the clients.

Save this picture!
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© YuChen Chao Photography
Save this picture!
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Image 40 of 47
Structural Diagram
Save this picture!
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Exterior Photography
© YuChen Chao Photography

The swaying staircase under the skylight. The skylight of different times cascaded through the staircase in the atrium. The light not only connected the different living spaces but also led our eyesight to multiple sceneries when we were passing through. We expect to create a simple but rich daily life with the dynamic living spaces in this project. 

Save this picture!
13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© YuChen Chao Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesTaiwan

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesTaiwan
Cite: "13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects" 27 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013788/13-4-farm-house-very-studio-che-wang-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags