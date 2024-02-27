13/4 Farm House / Very Studio︱Che Wang Architects

+ 42

Design Team: Wang Chem,Colette Kuo,Lin Meng Hua,Chen Jhang Wei,Lin Yu Nian, Wang Chieh Hsin,Huang Yu Ru,Winston Chen,Wang Yu Huan,Yang Chien His, You Zhi Wen,You Zhi Wen,Simone Belvedere,Emanuele Martinangeli

City: Taichung

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. The client is a young couple who have a specialty in furniture making, and they plan to return to their homeland to build a home with their farmer parents. The site is located in a far land in the suburban area of Taichung city. According to the laws and regulations, the building coverage ratio of the site only allowed it to build about half of the regular ratio of farmhouses. The site is surrounded by typical rural middle Taiwan factories. It is a blend of both agricultural and industrial industry.

How to build a creative house for the three generations with the limited site area and chaotic environmental conditions is the most significant challenge. As a result, we developed such strategies in response to the challenges.

The gridded plan in the gridded farmlands. We proposed the strategy of forming the plan by a 2x2 grid and combining four houses with different hierarchies so that it creates a three-floor building with 13-floor plates of different heights. The voids between different floor plates trigger the dynamic of the space. Building the tight but also uninterrupted spatial conditions between the three generations.

The openings from up and down and enframed scenery. The openings leading upward allow people to look up to the sky and secure the privacy of the house. The openings leading downward extend our horizons to the farmlands and block the sunlight from the west at the same time. The other openings, enframed scenery, filter the chaotic environmental elements, while the one next to the road also serves as a showcase of the furniture designed by the clients.

The swaying staircase under the skylight. The skylight of different times cascaded through the staircase in the atrium. The light not only connected the different living spaces but also led our eyesight to multiple sceneries when we were passing through. We expect to create a simple but rich daily life with the dynamic living spaces in this project.