  Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban

Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban

Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban

Pavilion, Sustainability
Woodford, Australia
  • Design Team: Nici Long, Jed Long, Mercurio Alvarado, Lachlan Brown
  • Building Team: Woodford Folk Festival Volunteers led by Cave Urban
  • Bamboo Suppliers: Crystal Waters Eco Village, Earthcare Farm & Nursery (Hans Erken)
  • City: Woodford
  • Country: Australia
Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban - Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Chrysalis sits at the entry of the Woodford Folk Festival precinct. Designed as a welcoming, cool, and shady space, the structure provides a place to meet friends and family before heading into the festival. Made entirely from locally harvested bamboo, the scale of the large woven pavilion offers respite from the day's heat while encouraging visitors to explore and experience an organic structure woven by the Woodford Folk Festival Special Projects volunteers. Under the artistic direction of Juan Pablo Pinto, the Cave Urban team upskilled a group of volunteers of diverse backgrounds and ages. The team learned to harvest, prepare, and build with bamboo using simple splitting and wire-lashing techniques.

Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban - Exterior Photography
Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban - Image 15 of 19
Plan - Roof
Plan - Roof
Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban - Exterior Photography
Chrysalis was created over four weeks, from bamboo harvest to completion. A narrow time frame considering the scale and craft-based nature of the project. One of the key aspects of the build was the simplicity of the technique that allowed for an inclusive community-building process. One in which people without previous bamboo-building experience could learn and contribute to the process, a symbiotic relationship where effort and time are exchanged for education.

Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban - Interior Photography
Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban - Image 16 of 19
Section
Section
Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban - Exterior Photography, Forest
Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban - Exterior Photography, Forest
Chrysalis contains two woven vaulted spaces, a 5.5m high dome merged to a larger 7-metre high toroidal-shaped space. The larger space is characterized by a crown of bundled bamboo arches that unfurl from the ground like the inverted flower of a fig. The random weave pattern that covers the canopy and sides of the pavilion dapples the light, like a bamboo forest, creating shade patterns that shift and change during the day. At night, the woven structure turns into a giant amber lantern, inviting visitors to the night events at the festival.

Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban - Exterior Photography
Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban - Interior Photography
Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban - Image 18 of 19
Render 02
Render 02
Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban - Exterior Photography
Festival structures often create a large amount of waste and carbon emissions. The transient nature of festivals should require structures to be disposable or repurposed with minimal environmental impact. Cave Urban has developed a series of bamboo-building techniques in collaboration with international bamboo experts to this end. These techniques facilitate the building process of large-scale temporary structures, using natural materials and involving the local community. In this instance, the bamboo was not treated with chemicals, embracing the ephemeral nature of the material. The structure’s life cycle ranges from 2-5 years and aligns with the bamboo itself, which takes 3-5 years to mature. By the time Chrysalis breaks down and returns to the forest floor, the new poles will be ready to be harvested for the next structure, allowing for constant landscape renewal and regeneration. Special thanks to Taiwanese Master artist Wang Wen-Chi for his artistry, generosity and mentorship.

Chrysalis Entrance Pavilion / Cave Urban - Exterior Photography
