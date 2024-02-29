Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Entry Pavilion / Metrics Architecture Studio

Entry Pavilion / Metrics Architecture Studio

Entry Pavilion / Metrics Architecture Studio

© Yu-Chen Chao

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Pavilion
Taiwan, China
  • Lead Designer: Pey Lung
  • Design Team: Xinagcheng Xing, Agnes Jiang
  • Engineering: Tze-wei, Liu
  • Structure: 暐筑工程
  • Construction: 丽辰营造
  • City: Taiwan
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Entry Pavilion / Metrics Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography
© Yu-Chen Chao

Text description provided by the architects. Initially, this was a project about functionality and efficiency, an entry pavilion for a mental hospital located in southern Taiwan. It serves as a gate entry which can transform into a fever screening station during the pandemic. Instead of building a linear wall, we created a boundary with a layer of spaces, which serves as a transition between the hospital campus and the external highway, also creates a series of collective spaces which has the potential for multi-functional use which also kept the building’s gesture more welcoming than a wall with a guard post.

Entry Pavilion / Metrics Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yu-Chen Chao
Entry Pavilion / Metrics Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography
© Yu-Chen Chao

It is composed of L-shaped walls that follow an order based on the position of the sun, the trees, and the relationship between the different functions, a bus stop, coffee stand, and different resting areas, which also trigger discussions about the flexibility of how buildings could be used during/after times of the pandemic.

Entry Pavilion / Metrics Architecture Studio - Image 17 of 18
Diagram
Entry Pavilion / Metrics Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Yu-Chen Chao
Entry Pavilion / Metrics Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography
© Yu-Chen Chao

The walls form fluid spaces and more closure ones at the same time by their different sides, using raw exposed concrete as the main material emphasizes the perception of nature such as the light and shadows, the breeze and falling rain..etc for the users. Its open plan is composed of designed-geometry elements of walls, patch-like spaces, and linear elements merging into the surrounding landscape blurring the feeling of inside and outside bringing nature to become a part of the building.

Entry Pavilion / Metrics Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Yu-Chen Chao
Entry Pavilion / Metrics Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography
© Yu-Chen Chao

The pavilion becomes a vessel for creativity, art and nature, its diversity of spaces encourages users to find a space that suits their physical and psychological comfort based on their needs which also creates opportunities for patients and doctors to engage in a more relaxing atmosphere.

Entry Pavilion / Metrics Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Yu-Chen Chao

Project gallery

Project location

Taiwan, China

Metrics Architecture Studio
Glass, Steel, Concrete

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit, Pavilion, China

Cite: "Entry Pavilion / Metrics Architecture Studio" 29 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

© Yu-Chen Chao

入口亭楼 / Metrics Architecture Studio

Top #Tags