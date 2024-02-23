Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Noeline's Extension and Renovation / The Silent Architect

Noeline’s Extension and Renovation / The Silent Architect

Noeline’s Extension and Renovation / The Silent Architect

Noeline's Extension and Renovation / The Silent Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard

Wellbeing, Renovation, Wellness Interiors
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Noeline’s Extension and Renovation / The Silent Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Ganidu Balasuriya

Text description provided by the architects. New Noe line’s building in Stra3ord Avenue, Colombo 05, was a rapid commercial development that had a limited frame of execution, aiming to open its doors to the growing clientele by December.

Noeline’s Extension and Renovation / The Silent Architect - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ganidu Balasuriya
Noeline’s Extension and Renovation / The Silent Architect - Image 14 of 14
Elevation
Noeline’s Extension and Renovation / The Silent Architect - Interior Photography, Windows, Bedroom
© Ganidu Balasuriya

It was identified that the project location carries a huge potential architecturally, as well as commercially, due to the carefully developed facades of the Stra3ord Avenue culminang in an interesting modern classical street elevaon among the bustling cites, new development schemes. The said plot was the blending point of this beautiful commercial street elevation to the general residential building line and a literal bending point of the street, ending the straight elevation. This drove the design to be a combination of classical elements, such as arches, with modern architectural textures, drawing inspiration from Japanese and Scandinavian architecture.

Noeline’s Extension and Renovation / The Silent Architect - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Ganidu Balasuriya

Within the three-month period of the project, the existing building was renovated and expanded with an additional steel structure. The choice of material came with the =ght construc=on =me and the desire to create a lightweight structure to carry this feminine enclosure. It was a necessity to reach the relaxation we crave in this restless society and ensure that is the perceived feeling of each and every space. The color scheme and accessories of the main areas were selected and positioned in order to be efficient and inviting, exuding the vibe of a resort.

Noeline’s Extension and Renovation / The Silent Architect - Interior Photography, Arch
© Ganidu Balasuriya

As the majority of the clientele is female, the feminine embodiment of features can easily be referred to, creating a rhythm ideal for the afore-men=oned resort-like environment. This new renova=on and extension allowed a 40 % increment in capacity for the establishment, all while founding its authen=c style and stature in the field in an architectural format.

Noeline’s Extension and Renovation / The Silent Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ganidu Balasuriya

Project location

Address:78a Stratford Ave, Colombo 00600, Sri Lanka

The Silent Architect
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsSri Lanka
Cite: "Noeline's Extension and Renovation / The Silent Architect" 23 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags