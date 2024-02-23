Flourish Pavilion / Studio A-Light

+ 19

City: Changhua City

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. In the greenhouse, where sunlight and moisture converge, emerges a sacred space for the growth of flowers and crops. Inspired by the everyday scenery of agricultural greenhouses in Changhua, Taiwan, "Flourish" features a bamboo-structured dome. This artwork utilizes agricultural materials such as bamboo and agricultural mesh, aiming to showcase the vitality of blooming flowers through modern geometric structures. The interior of the dome presents a variety of spaces, including large floral floating islands, greenhouse mist irrigation systems, original electronic music, and projection art, intending to bring a vibrant new atmosphere of spring to the public.

The bamboo dome of "Flourish" is constructed using heat-treated bamboo pipes and metal joints, supporting a colossal dome measuring 9 meters in height and 23 meters in length and width. The structure primarily employs thicker-diameter Moso bamboo as columns and beams, while thinner, heat-treated Makino Bamboo is pre-stressed and curved to form arches, serving as structural braces and artistic expressions for the agricultural film. Three large floral floating islands, suspended in the center of the dome and collectively weighing 400 kilograms, act as a means to reduce wind forces and stabilize the overall structural system. Bamboo and custom-made metal joints are meticulously installed layer by layer, following pre-set patterns, enhancing the precision of the bamboo structure construction.

Bamboo is primarily found in warm regions between the Earth's north and south latitudes of 45 degrees, and it is a common material in Taiwanese forests. After undergoing high-temperature drying treatment, bamboo exhibits axial strength reaching up to 70% of that of hardwood. The presence of bamboo nodes in the middle contributes to the superior toughness of bamboo. The goal of Studio A-Light's creation is to explore how to rapidly utilize prefabricated bamboo components in the construction of modern building materials while simultaneously showcasing the unique and elegant forms of bamboo.