World
Lazy Studio / unseenbird

Lazy Studio / unseenbird

Lazy Studio / unseenbird - Interior Photography, BeamLazy Studio / unseenbird - FacadeLazy Studio / unseenbird - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mapo-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: unseenbird
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  39
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  posco
  • Construction: unseenbird
Lazy Studio / unseenbird - Facade
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Find your tattoo. This is the slogan delivered by LAZY STUDIO. This is a place that collaborates with tattoo artists to create designs and sell products that can be attached and erased. This is a place where you can comfortably experience tattooing by eliminating the burden of engraving into your flesh.

Lazy Studio / unseenbird - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yongjoon Choi
Lazy Studio / unseenbird - Image 16 of 19
Plan 01
Lazy Studio / unseenbird - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Handrail
© Yongjoon Choi

The tattoo placed on the flesh adheres closely, revealing the texture of the skin. The color of the tattoo combines with the color of the skin to reveal a slightly different color for each individual. As time passes, the boundaries become blurred and remain in their own form. It seemed like good furniture would be made if transparent acrylic was used to reflect these characteristics. Translucent acrylic has different degrees of clarity depending on the distance from the object behind it. Acrylic was used to suit each feature, including posts, stands, and electrical appliances.

Lazy Studio / unseenbird - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yongjoon Choi

Although each artist's designs are diverse, they must be displayed so that the hierarchy among the designs is not revealed, so the furniture was designed to support the display position. Various types of products can be placed side by side by creating long grooves and connecting them without interruption.

Lazy Studio / unseenbird - Image 9 of 19
© Yongjoon Choi
Lazy Studio / unseenbird - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood
© Yongjoon Choi

It is also important for customers to check that the tattoo is in the desired location and appearance. A large area of mirrors was devoted to the wall, and the angle of the mirrors in the dedicated space can be adjusted so that you can see places that are out of sight.

Lazy Studio / unseenbird - Interior Photography, Shelving, Facade
© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

Address:153-10 Seongmisan-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

unseenbird
Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesSouth Korea

Cite: "Lazy Studio / unseenbird" 26 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013678/lazy-studio-unseenbird> ISSN 0719-8884

