Lazy Studio / unseenbird

Offices • Mapo-gu, South Korea Architects: unseenbird

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 39 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Yongjoon Choi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: posco

Construction: unseenbird

Text description provided by the architects. Find your tattoo. This is the slogan delivered by LAZY STUDIO. This is a place that collaborates with tattoo artists to create designs and sell products that can be attached and erased. This is a place where you can comfortably experience tattooing by eliminating the burden of engraving into your flesh.

The tattoo placed on the flesh adheres closely, revealing the texture of the skin. The color of the tattoo combines with the color of the skin to reveal a slightly different color for each individual. As time passes, the boundaries become blurred and remain in their own form. It seemed like good furniture would be made if transparent acrylic was used to reflect these characteristics. Translucent acrylic has different degrees of clarity depending on the distance from the object behind it. Acrylic was used to suit each feature, including posts, stands, and electrical appliances.

Although each artist's designs are diverse, they must be displayed so that the hierarchy among the designs is not revealed, so the furniture was designed to support the display position. Various types of products can be placed side by side by creating long grooves and connecting them without interruption.

It is also important for customers to check that the tattoo is in the desired location and appearance. A large area of mirrors was devoted to the wall, and the angle of the mirrors in the dedicated space can be adjusted so that you can see places that are out of sight.