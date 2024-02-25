The H Residence / Tariq Khayyat Design Partners - tkdp

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Design Guardian And Supervsion: Mohamed Fahmy
  • Design Team: Sarah Asif, Maggie Mao, Louai Jaber, Omar Kaddourah, Bana Mansour, Abdulrhman Ibrahem, Kasia Tracz, Ahmad Yakout
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Mixed Use
  • Project Developer: Huna
  • Facade Consultant : Drees & Sommer
  • Fire & Safety Consultant: Design Confidence
  • Mep Contractor: Solico
  • City: Dubai
Text description provided by the architects. The H Residence is an understated and innovative mixed-use project designed by tkpd in Al Safa, right at the heart of the Jumeirah district, aiming to redeﬁne the concept of urban living. Combining a sophisticated retail and F&B area, featuring globally renowned names such as Cipriani , Nac and Maison Kitsune –with high end 37 residential units, this low-rise development provides a human-scaled living experience seamlessly integrating with the local community and existing urban fabric. Replacing an old retail structure that has been a cherished destination since the 1980s, the proposed design has been met with initial resistance that soon turned into unwavering support. The community's patience and trust in the architect’s vision have been rewarded. 

With a spacious 1,800sqm public space strategically placed at the heart of the project and accessible to everyone. Surrounding the plaza, the apartments, townhouses, and F&B units offer direct access and stunning views of the central garden. One of the most distinctive features of the central plaza is its sloping design, which allows for a higher number of ﬂoors at the back of the building. This innovative approach also provides enough head-height to accommodate a bridge connecting the two wings of the building. Moreover, the sloping design ensures privacy for the ground ﬂoor townhouses facing the plaza, while uniformly connecting the residents' lobby with the main drop area at the back, enhancing overall ﬂow and accessibility.

Plan - Ground floor
The H's two wings are connected by a 30m spanning bridge, exclusively accessible to residents, serving as a prime recreational area. On top of the bridge, an outdoor inﬁnity 300 sqm pool offers breathtaking 360° views of the city's skyline, including Downtown Dubai, the Burj Khalifa, the plaza, and the sea. Hospitality takes center stage on the ground ﬂoor, with three F&B high end operators at the front. These establishments provide outdoor seating areas overlooking the vibrant plaza. The other half of the ground ﬂoor features 25 two and three-bedroom townhouses i, each with a cozy front yard and a larger back garden with direct access to the plaza.

Axon Diagram
The ﬁrst ﬂoor boasts 8 spacious apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, offering smaller yet truly comfortable living spaces. Deep balconies provide privacy and sun shading, creating a serene and enjoyable environment. Specially designed vertical louvres adorn the façade, striking a balance between shade and natural light, while minimizing energy consumption for air conditioning. The H's understated design, characterized by the dynamic relation between the sloped plaza, arched wings, and sky bridge, stands out within Dubai's urban fabric. This project promises to breathe new life into the community, replacing an outdated retail destination with a vibrant communal hub that encourages social interaction in a busy part of Dubai such as Jumeirah –– providing a much-needed green, shaded space accessible to residents as well as to external guests. Capturing the essence of the existing context with its thoughtful design and seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, the H Residence by tkpd is set to become a new and long-lasting beloved destination for both locals and visitors alike –– promoting inclusion whilst nurturing a new sense of belonging.

Address:Al Wasl, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tariq Khayyat Design Partners - tkdp
GlassSteel

Cite: "The H Residence / Tariq Khayyat Design Partners - tkdp" 25 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

