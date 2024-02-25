Pavilion Lucida / Deep Origin Lab

+ 19

Design Team: Qinrong Liu, Lu Yao, Chaocai Xu

Program: Cultural Architecture: Pavlion \ Installation, Landscape & Urbanism

Clients: Suzhou Science and Technology City Kexin Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

City: Su Zhou Shi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Suzhou Science and Technology Town. To create an ecological art space on the city's waterfront and respond to the vision of community participation in the future, Deep Origin Lab built a unique landmark for the site. Pavilion Lucida is located on the waterfront, with its plan oriented east-west. The entrance is on the east side, and the open water where Longtan Port and Hudong Canal meet in tributary is on the west side.

The design proposes a contemporary interpretation of materials and forms, in the recreational public environment of the new city, the project seeks a strategy that can manage both the needs of a shared open art space installation and the continuation of historical context.

The prototype of the space originates from the boat-style buildings in Suzhou's traditional gardens. It’s usually built near the water or towards the waterside. Its semi-enclosed characteristics allow the space to be used for inward viewing, while the transparency and openness embrace and absorb the surrounding environment. There are sills on each side and Wuwang backrests. Carved hangings under the eaves are seen in the conventional designs as well.

The pavilion is named Lucida for being bright and transparent. In the design of Pavilion Lucida, the terrazzo base forms seats and plant ponds that can be leaned on. The overall roof shaped by glass tubes extends from the edge to the height of the human eye, thus becoming an architectural element that shapes the overlapped landscape and framed scenery, which is analogous to the traditional carved hanging in function and form. Stand inside, and view through the optical bending curtain, and the gap between the glazing, continuously mutating lights and shadows will be perceived. The curtain wall formed by the hanging roof helps the architecture create a unique scenario of inward observation and reflection in the relatively mundane plain surrounding urban scape.

The gradient change in height of the arc beam affects its length, which causes the equidistantly arranged glass tubes to form subtle shifts at different levels on the façade. This enhances the visual density of the dynamic flow horizontally. The vertical shape of the glass tube creates a visually and volumetric gabled roof, almost like an inverted crystal chandelier. Its characteristics also allow the roof to absorb both natural light and artificial light to reshape its optical image. The transparent and ambiguous skin is dyed by light and shadow over time, overlapping with the city and waterscape like a synchronic collage, providing a new landmark and art space experience for the meandering public along the waterfront.