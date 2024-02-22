Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT

The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT

Save
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT

The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Exterior Photography, FacadeThe Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamThe Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairThe Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamThe Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Đà Nẵng, Vietnam
  • Architects: KCONCEPT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  114
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hafele, INAX, Toto
  • Lead Architect: Le Anh Khoa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair

Text description provided by the architects. It is located on the main road, opposite the City Theater, with a large parking lot in the middle, allowing a large setback to see the entire project. To take advantage of this strength, the entire building is arranged openly, combined with green areas arranged throughout the floors as if bringing the outside space inside, because of the special nature of the weather here. The door systems are also arranged flexibly, opening wide on summer days and closing on windy days.

Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Facade
Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Image 30 of 39
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam

The Power Coffee (The Power House) has three branches in Da Nang, characterized by pyramids on the shop's facade - a DNA that helps customers remember the shop. Therefore, we decided to retain this feature but upgrade it by emphasizing the contrast of materials (black iron and zinc iron), solid and hollow panels, size of modules, etc, and creating one unified chain for the entire project.

Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Interior Photography

The floor plan is assembled from 4 townhouses, and the facade of each house is uneven with many different levels. It is a difficult problem to synchronize everything into one and make it stand out for the brand at optimal costs. The final option is to cover an iron frame system with alternating pyramids like a Vietnamese children's game - "East, West, South, North" covers all floors and uses it as a highlight for the project but still ensures brand identity and open space so guests can have a view of all floors.

Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Interior Photography
Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Image 34 of 39
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Interior Photography, Garden
Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Chair

With the characteristic of long width but no depth, we tried to arrange tables and chairs on each floor divided into three layers, combined with green trees planted in clusters to make the space have more depth. The ground floor, with a large counter system and ceiling system, repeats the motif of the facade to emphasize brand identity to customers from a close-up perspective, while the highlight of the facade is from a distance perspective.

Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair
Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Exterior Photography, Lighting

Up to the 2nd floor, the open space is still maintained with sliding doors, tables and chairs, and green areas divided into three layers like the ground floor. The 3rd floor is arranged into a multi-purpose space with a mobile partition system that can be flexibly changed for each event when needed. The rooftop is a sky garden divided into small clusters, providing privacy for customers who want to find a quiet place to chat or work.

Save this picture!
The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT - Exterior Photography, Chair, Table

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Đà Nẵng, Hải Châu District, Đà Nẵng, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KCONCEPT
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsVietnam
Cite: "The Power Coffee / KCONCEPT" 22 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013631/the-power-coffee-kconcept> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags