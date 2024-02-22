Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks

Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks

Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Exterior Photography, Stairs, GardenEntebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, BeamEntebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Exterior Photography, WindowsEntebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestEntebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - More Images+ 28

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges
Bukaya, Uganda
Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Garden
© Will Boase Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a peninsula covered by a dense tropical forest, Entebbe Forest Lodge is an attempt at harmonizing the often opposing requirements of nature conservation and luxury hospitality and at arriving at an architectural language characterized by modesty and craftsmanship.

Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Will Boase Photography
Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Image 27 of 33
Section
Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Will Boase Photography

Given the dense vegetation, it was decided right from the outset that the design would have two different characters: an introverted ‘forest lodge’ with small wooden cabins on stilts, carefully placed within the dense forest to avoid cutting off trees and to afford guests with a real nature experience; and a more extroverted ‘lakeside lodge’ with a main building that is placed at the edge of the forest, overlooking terraces, pool and open lawns towards a spectacular drop to Lake Victoria.

Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, Beam
© Will Boase Photography
Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Image 31 of 33
Plan
Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Will Boase Photography

The cabins are intimate 63m² large double or twin rooms. The bedroom, living area, and outdoor deck are accommodated within a suspended wooden structure that is clad on the outside with charred eucalyptus offcuts. Warm and cozy interiors are created by waxed eucalyptus flooring, hand-applied earth-pigmented lime plaster, and locally woven mat ceilings. The bathrooms are located within sculptural stone-clad volumes that intersect the wooden structures at their gable end. Large glazing provides a direct connection to the forest environment. There is a family cabin featuring two interconnected cabins sharing a large central deck.

Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Will Boase Photography
Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Will Boase Photography
Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Image 24 of 33
Plan - Site

All public buildings are placed along the edge of the forest and could, therefore, be placed on solid stone bases, including outdoor stone terraces that extend the buildings into the landscape. Other key building elements are similar to the cabins, including wooden floors, generous steel windows, and timber-clad ‘makoko’ roofs. An elegantly curving swimming pool picks up on the language of the outdoor terraces of the main building, carried on by a sweeping path to the lake where a circular sundowner terrace is placed right at the top of a cliff, overlooking natural beaches on either side.

Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Will Boase Photography

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bukaya, Uganda

Localworks
Wood Stone Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Uganda

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Entebbe Forest Lodge / Localworks" 22 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

