Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Lluna House / NORA studio

Lluna House / NORA studio

Save
Lluna House / NORA studio

Lluna House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, BalconyLluna House / NORA studio - Interior PhotographyLluna House / NORA studio - Interior PhotographyLluna House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Bench, Facade, WindowsLluna House / NORA studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
La Puebla, Spain
  • Architects: NORA studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  253
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ricard López
  • Lead Architects: Marina Munar Bonnin, Rafel Capó Quetglas, Pau del Campo Montoliu, Luca Lliteras Roldán.
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lluna House / NORA studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ricard López

Text description provided by the architects. In Sa Pobla, in the north of Mallorca, we find an old three-story house of traditional construction located in the center of the town. The house is the object of rehabilitation in collaboration with Studio Malka through which two perspectives converge, as a way of providing a degree of complexity and additional detail in the face of the challenge of intervening in an old house.

Save this picture!
Lluna House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Stairs, Arch
© Ricard López

These perspectives are palpable and can be seen throughout all project decisions. A duality in which novelty and the present are confronted; the one that remains everlasting and the recovered; the warmth and the cold.

Save this picture!
Lluna House / NORA studio - Exterior Photography, Chair, Courtyard, Patio
© Ricard López

It has been attempted to reinterpret the traditional way of living of a compartmentalized and fragmented house to one that adapts to a more current inhabitant, always preserving the introspective look and the intimacy towards the heart of the house: the patio.

Save this picture!
Lluna House / NORA studio - Image 23 of 24
PB + P1 + P2

The house is distributed over three strats and two volumes. The first of the constructed volumes faces the street and the courtyard at the same time; the lower level is in its turn the most permeable in all its length, giving continuity from the front and to the bottom. On the first and second levels of this construction, the main use of the house will be developed through a succession of terraces in sections towards the courtyard and spaces that are modified in its distribution to achieve a concatenation towards the courtyard as the heart of the house.

Save this picture!
Lluna House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ricard López
Save this picture!
Lluna House / NORA studio - Interior Photography
© Ricard López

To achieve this interaction, such decisions have been made such as removing a volume annexed to one of the terraces, allowing to expand the visual space, or preserving the original railings by adding new ones in the background. As for the general volume, no changes have been made; however, there have been changes in the distribution, of which there is evidence of having left traces of these said modifications.

Save this picture!
Lluna House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Table, Column
© Ricard López

In terms of general actions, there has always been a respectful outlook of the pre-existences at all times. All the facades have been restored; recovering sawmills, rendering layers and plinths towards the street as well as all the sandstone that surrounds the courtyard.

Save this picture!
Lluna House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Sofa
© Ricard López
Save this picture!
Lluna House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Ricard López

Likewise, all the actions carried out inside the house have tried to maintain the essence of the original construction together with a more current look. It was decided to maintain all the existing pavements and mark the footprint of old interior divisions. The original hydraulic pavement so typical of Mediterranean houses is also recovered on the entire surface.

Save this picture!
Lluna House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ricard López
Save this picture!
Lluna House / NORA studio - Interior Photography
© Ricard López

The duality between environments and levels is distinguished by the choice of warm tones on the first floor and cold tones on the second floor. In the first, the orange colors that were found during the pre-renovation state predominate, as opposed to the plastering of the intervention, both placing themselves on a stone plinth that runs through the entire floor. Similarly, a succession of confronted mirrors is introduced to create a greater amplitude in ground floor spaces as a way to exalt concatenation, from the most general to the detail.

Save this picture!
Lluna House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Balcony
© Ricard López

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NORA studio
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Lluna House / NORA studio" 23 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013617/lluna-house-nora-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags