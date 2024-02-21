Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres

Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres

Save
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres

Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, BeamHeritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Lighting, BedHeritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior PhotographyHeritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior PhotographyHeritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
Bairro Itaim Bibi, Brazil
  • City: Bairro Itaim Bibi
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Beam
© Denílson Machado (MCA Estudio)

Text description provided by the architects. The Heritage Apartment emerges with the desire to inhabit a space where coziness is one of its pillars, for a family with a core of 4 people, being the parents and two teenage children. Besides being a place to welcome friends and family. Being a single apartment per floor with a privileged view of the city of São Paulo;

Save this picture!
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows
© Denílson Machado (MCA Estudio)

With an area of 570 m², the apartment is designed with two zones, the social zone and the intimate zone. In the social zone, the integration between the living room and the balcony takes center stage, transforming into a large living area, like a home theater. In the integrated living room with the dining room and gourmet area, everything happens in the same space.

Save this picture!
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Denílson Machado (MCA Estudio)
Save this picture!
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Denílson Machado (MCA Estudio)

As for the kitchen, it's isolated, as it has an industrial structure, with a large hood, designed for events and celebrations. The intimate zone is comprised of five suites, one for each child, the couple's suite, another that has received a new purpose, a game room, and another intended for guests. The couple's master suite is the most spacious and has a large walk-in closet, and the couple has a bathroom each.

Save this picture!
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Denílson Machado (MCA Estudio)
Save this picture!
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Denílson Machado (MCA Estudio)

The service area is located at the back of the apartment, housing the kitchen, a half bath, and a wine cellar. The project intriguingly approaches materiality, using two opposite materials that connect and integrate in a subtle and sophisticated manner. European oak wood, is a light and soft material, in contrast with Basaltina stone, a harder material. Wood was mostly used in the intimate and social zones, aiming to maintain comfort.

Save this picture!
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Denílson Machado (MCA Estudio)
Save this picture!
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Image 28 of 28
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Denílson Machado (MCA Estudio)

The SH Apartment is a wood frame project in light wood, featuring natural oak on the floor, ceiling, and walls. A natural stone conglomerate is also used, but it's not rustic; rather, it's treated subtly with a refined, smooth, and light finish. This maintains the soft continuity provided by the wood.

Save this picture!
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography
© Denílson Machado (MCA Estudio)
Save this picture!
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography
© Denílson Machado (MCA Estudio)

In the entrance hall, black wood is used, so the individual enters a dark environment and follows the path toward the light, thus creating a poetic atmosphere between light and dark, and playing with lights and shadows.

Save this picture!
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography, Beam, Bedroom
© Denílson Machado (MCA Estudio)

The project aims to provide the sensation of a mountain house, with elements found in the comfort of wood and the rawness of the walls. Nothing less than an apartment with a homey feeling, and at the same time, it carries the duality of a city view, as if the observer were on a slope.

Save this picture!
Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Denílson Machado (MCA Estudio)

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bairro Itaim Bibi, Sao Paulo - State of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Guilherme Torres
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Heritage Apartment / Studio Guilherme Torres" [Apartamento Heritage / Studio Guilherme Torres] 21 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013604/heritage-apartment-studio-guilherme-torres> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags