House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek

Design Team: Arch. Robert Skitek, arch. Martyna Lenart-Zygmunt

Collaboration (Interiors): Arch. Joanna Kujda

Engineering: mgr inż. Marek Manjura

Clients: Private

Country: Poland

Text description provided by the architects. The investment plot is located in the picturesque landscape of the Beskid Żywiecki Mountains, on an area with a steep slope and surrounded by a forest.

We located the house in the center point of the plot in such a way to use the plot’s advantages and capture the best view of the panorama of the mountains. In that way rooms open on two sides - to a wonderful view of the mountains or to the green wall of the forest.

The characteristic shape of the building consists of three segments of different heights with alternating single-pitch roofs, functionally and visually separated by two narrow corridors.

The large difference of height in terrain was used to create an entrance zone with a garage at a level lower than the residential zone.

The living area is located in the middle segment and it’s accessible directly from the surrounding area. This area separates the children's rooms located in the lower segments and the parents' bedroom area with bathrooms. The basic residential program is planned on one level. The location of the building means that the living area, located in the central part of the house, opens onto two attractive sides simultaneously.

The terrace at the back overlooking the forest has been covered. The high space of the living area in the middle segment was used for a mezzanine. The facades on the south and north sides are finished with wood. Shorter ones and a roof covered with graphite sheet metal.

The plot’s development has the mountain’s character by using ferns, grass and stone elements.