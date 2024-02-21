Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek

House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek

Save
House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek

House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior PhotographyHouse in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Beam, ChairHouse in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Beam, ChairHouse in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Poland
  • Architects: RS+ Robert Skitek
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  241
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tomasz Zakrzewski
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Cortizo, Isover, Nemetschek
  • Lead Architects: Arch. Robert Skitek, arch. Martyna Lenart-Zygmunt
  • Greenery: Kurtek landscape design studio, Tomasz Kurtek - Kurtek landscape design studio
  • Design Team: Arch. Robert Skitek, arch. Martyna Lenart-Zygmunt
  • Collaboration (Interiors): Arch. Joanna Kujda
  • Engineering: mgr inż. Marek Manjura
  • Clients: Private
  • Country: Poland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Text description provided by the architects. The investment plot is located in the picturesque landscape of the Beskid Żywiecki Mountains, on an area with a steep slope and surrounded by a forest.

Save this picture!
House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

We located the house in the center point of the plot in such a way to use the plot’s advantages and capture the best view of the panorama of the mountains. In that way rooms open on two sides - to a wonderful view of the mountains or to the green wall of the forest.

Save this picture!
House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Save this picture!
House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The characteristic shape of the building consists of three segments of different heights with alternating single-pitch roofs, functionally and visually separated by two narrow corridors.

Save this picture!
House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Image 27 of 32
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Image 32 of 32
Section A-A

The large difference of height in terrain was used to create an entrance zone with a garage at a level lower than the residential zone.

The living area is located in the middle segment and it’s accessible directly from the surrounding area. This area separates the children's rooms located in the lower segments and the parents' bedroom area with bathrooms. The basic residential program is planned on one level. The location of the building means that the living area, located in the central part of the house, opens onto two attractive sides simultaneously.

Save this picture!
House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Beam
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Save this picture!
House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Save this picture!
House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The terrace at the back overlooking the forest has been covered. The high space of the living area in the middle segment was used for a mezzanine. The facades on the south and north sides are finished with wood. Shorter ones and a roof covered with graphite sheet metal.

Save this picture!
House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Forest
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Save this picture!
House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The plot’s development has the mountain’s character by using ferns, grass and stone elements.

Save this picture!
House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RS+ Robert Skitek
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPoland

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPoland
Cite: "House in the Beskids / RS + Robert Skitek" 21 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013590/house-in-the-beskids-rs-plus-robert-skitek> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags