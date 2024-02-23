Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Apartments
  Brazil
  5. Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura

Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura

Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura

Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving, TableSumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, WindowsSumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Interior PhotographySumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, WindowsSumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Sumarezinho, Brazil
  • Architects: Pianca Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  126
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Camila Alba
  • Lead Architects: Guilherme Pianca, Beatriz Nobumoto
  • Contractor: Maxxi Serviços
  • Woodwork: AJ Marcenaria e Decorações
  • Marblework: Sardep
  • Locksmith: R&A Serralheria fina e Estrutural
  • Glass Tablets: Vidrotil
  • First Plan: Cimento Queimado
  • Pasinato: Revestimento Pedra
  • City: Sumarezinho
  • Country: Brazil
Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Camila Alba

Text description provided by the architects. The project focuses on the rearrangement of the kitchen and service area - and the relationship between these programs and the social areas. The service area was moved to a space in the former kitchen, allowing this program to be set up in a more appropriate size for the property. With this inversion, the kitchen having its area enlarged, a fundamental action to make this room more central to the day-to-day life of the house, it was also possible to create a dining room connected to both the living room and the kitchen - freeing the living room from this program.

Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Door
© Camila Alba
Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Camila Alba
Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving, Table
© Camila Alba

One of the bedrooms has had the walls next to the living room and corridor demolished to form an integrated office. A set of sliding panels that, in addition to dividing rooms, can serve as a graphic element within the flat. A concrete bench is built for the corridor, both to provide support for use as a shoe rack and to serve as a seating area and companion to the kitchen.

Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Column
© Camila Alba
Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Image 18 of 28
Floor plan + elevations
Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Image 25 of 28
Axo
Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Camila Alba

The kitchen and laundry area are given an orange-toned burnt cement, seeking a color temperature close to that of the wood parquet. For their part, the other internal doors and windows match the colors of the sliding panel. In the kitchen, to avoid taking the lead from the floor, paricá wood plywood dominates the composition, with only a few details in color.

Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Camila Alba
Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Camila Alba

Project gallery

Project location

Address:R. Sen. César Lacerda Vergueiro - Sumarezinho, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

About this office
Pianca Arquitetura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Sumarezinho Apartment / Pianca Arquitetura" [Apartamento Sumarezinho / Pianca Arquitetura] 23 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013585/sumarezinho-apartment-pianca-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

