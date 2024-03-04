“AI Is Redefining Construction and Professionals Need to Lead the Change” Says BIG Design Technology Manager

Save this picture! Leonardo.ai. AI-generated image by. Image © ZIGURAT Institute of Technology

“We’re on the verge of one of the biggest revolutions that we’re going to face in the industry,” warns German Otto Bodenbender, Design Technology Manager at BIG Barcelona and Professor of ZIGURAT Institute of Technology.

First, it was the CAD revolution, with the introduction of computers; then it was the turn of BIM methodology, with new processes and workflows; and now, when many professionals haven’t yet gotten used to all those changes, we have AI. This is not just affecting how we do things, but is revolutionizing the entire lifespan of construction processes, introducing new computational capacities in every single aspect of architecture, construction, and engineering.

The Impact of AI on Architects and Builders

As we stand on the brink of a new digital era in construction, artificial intelligence emerges not merely as a tool but as a revolutionary force reshaping our approach to designing and building. This transformative technology promises to enhance efficiency, creativity, and sustainability, marking a pivotal shift from traditional methods to innovative solutions.

For architects, AI opens a realm of possibilities in the design phase. Generative design tools powered by AI algorithms offer the ability to create more with less, optimizing for structural integrity, energy efficiency, and material reduction.

Builders, too, witness AI's prowess in the construction phase, where predictive analytics aid in precise project scheduling and resource allocation, minimizing delays and cost overruns.

Post-construction, intelligent systems ensure buildings remain energy-efficient, safe, and comfortable, predicting maintenance needs before they become costly problems.

The Role of Industry Professionals in Leading Change

In the dynamic landscape of the AEC industry, embracing AI is not just an operational upgrade; it's a leadership endeavor. Industry professionals must pivot from traditional methodologies and adopt a leadership mindset that embraces AI as a pivotal factor in the industry's evolution.

This shift is not merely about staying abreast of technological advancements, but actively contributing to and shaping the future of construction. The move towards AI necessitates a commitment to continuous education and skill enhancement.

Professionals should immerse themselves in learning and training opportunities to master AI technologies, gaining a deep understanding of their applications within the construction domain.

“As professionals, we need to embrace this new technology, learn it, understand its opportunities and constraints, and test it on different parts of the construction process,”, Bodenbender declares. “It is time to face uncertainty. We have to be encouraged to abandon the historical processes we use and give new technology a chance. There are going to be a lot of changes, but we need to be the agents of change, because this new technology is going to help us redefine our culture, our buildings and our social interactions.”

Empowering AEC Professionals With AI Education

Recently, with a team of other tech experts, German launched a new online Postgraduate Course in Artificial Intelligence Applied to Construction at ZIGURAT Institute of Technology. “The course is an invitation to explore AI and get messy together, to explore what AI is and how it can benefit us," he says.

For him, betting on education and skill development is crucial to fostering forward-thinking, innovative responses to the evolving architectural and construction landscape. The program aims not to impart mere theoretical knowledge, but to provide hands-on, practical expertise in using AI to redefine the architectural canvas.

“This is our opportunity for all to make our industry more sustainable, human-centric, and advanced. We are facing planetary challenges that we need to solve, and AI can actually be a massive leapfrog to help us solve these issues,” he concludes.