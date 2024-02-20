TAG ESPRESSO KIOSK / studio yo-u + atelier TUO

+ 16

Design Team: Zizhi Yu, Tuo Lin, Xintian Lyu

Contractor: Shanghai Yuju Architectural Decoration Design Co., Ltd

Collaborator: Guangzhou Ouzhan Metal Decoration Products Co., Ltd

Clients: TAG ESPRESSO

City: Pudong

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

PROJECT OVERVIEW

The TAG ESPRESSO Lujiazui Coffee Festival Pop-up Store represents the inaugural implementation of the brand's modular pop-up store system.

DESIGN STRATEGIES

Pop-up stores are short-term businesses temporarily opened to attract customers. The condition of the sites varies inconsistently, where they often appear in squares, parks, and malls. The pop-up design system seeks to infuse a unique image into the brand and, at the same time, increasing building efficiency by applying modular components and decreasing waste from cyclic utilization while accommodating the demand for all types of scenes. TAG ESPRESSO pop-up stores are constituted of two primary modules – a straight one and a curved one, the former 0.9 meters in length and the latter 22.5° degrees in turning angle. The modules are joinable and flexible in composition, with the measurement unified at 3.6 meters high and 2.1 meters wide. The interior width is 2.1 meters, providing sufficient space for front and rear counters and abundant capacity for coffee makers, grinding machines, fridges, and other equipments.

Take, for example, the Lujiazui Coffee Festival: the designated site is 36 square meters with 6 meters on each side. Situated in the center of a lawn, the walking people in the park have no specific direction. Therefore, we are looking for a free-form kiosk that does not lead to any guidance and, in the meantime, provides service windows in several directions. Through trials and combinations, three straight and seven curved modules are adopted to satisfy the demands of the chosen site.

TAG ESPRESSO often employs cute emojis as a brand image, which they intend to continue in pop-up stores. The side elevation was designed into the shape of a ‘home’ with curved shingle spreading over the surface, creating a cartoon and amiable atmosphere. Through the shingles, the campaigned blue color could be dimly seen.

MATERIALS & DETAILS

Inspired by Jean Prouvé, who pioneered prefabricated housing, the main structure of the kiosk is assembled from steel tubes, which can be installed on-site through screw bolts. The outer layer is made of red cedar, a commonly seen roofing material. On the one hand, the shingles are interweaved in traditional pavements, and on the other hand, the tiles are gradually tilted from the bottom up, consequently supplying natural light and achieving rainproofing.