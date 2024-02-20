CMPLX Commercial Space / BONE

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. CMPLX is a conjuration of seven warehouses at the heart of Al Quoz, forming part of the Arts and Culture District. In response to current social considerations, a blind facade and staggered arrangement were implemented to isolate users from the surrounding streets.

To increase the landscaping area, the building's form was shaped. The mezzanine floor extends beyond the ground, acting as a cantilever to gain more floor space and, most importantly, create shaded green corridors between the buildings.

The configuration of the warehouses revolves around the central public garden, serving as a singular dedicated pedestrian space. Nature and sunlight flood the internal environments, embracing an alternative approach to common warehouse architecture.