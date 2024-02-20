Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  CMPLX Commercial Space / BONE

CMPLX Commercial Space / BONE

CMPLX Commercial Space / BONE

CMPLX Commercial Space / BONE - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsCMPLX Commercial Space / BONE - Exterior Photography, FacadeCMPLX Commercial Space / BONE - Exterior Photography, FacadeCMPLX Commercial Space / BONE - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCMPLX Commercial Space / BONE

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: BONE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oculis Project
CMPLX Commercial Space / BONE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Oculis Project

Text description provided by the architects. CMPLX is a conjuration of seven warehouses at the heart of Al Quoz, forming part of the Arts and Culture District. In response to current social considerations, a blind facade and staggered arrangement were implemented to isolate users from the surrounding streets.

CMPLX Commercial Space / BONE - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Oculis Project
CMPLX Commercial Space / BONE - Image 21 of 21
CMPLX Commercial Space / BONE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Oculis Project

To increase the landscaping area, the building's form was shaped. The mezzanine floor extends beyond the ground, acting as a cantilever to gain more floor space and, most importantly, create shaded green corridors between the buildings.

CMPLX Commercial Space / BONE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Oculis Project

The configuration of the warehouses revolves around the central public garden, serving as a singular dedicated pedestrian space. Nature and sunlight flood the internal environments, embracing an alternative approach to common warehouse architecture.

CMPLX Commercial Space / BONE - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Oculis Project

Project location

Address:Al Quoz - Al Quoz 4 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

BONE
Steel

