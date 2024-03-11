Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. China
  5. Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd

Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd

Save
Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd

Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - Exterior PhotographyPublic Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - Exterior PhotographyPublic Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - Exterior Photography, Door, FacadePublic Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - Interior Photography, WindowsPublic Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Public Architecture
Lishui, China
  • Design Team: Wancheng Cai
  • Clients: Dalinggen Village, Songyang County
  • City: Lishui
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - Exterior Photography
© Wancheng Cai
Save this picture!
Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - Exterior Photography
© Wancheng Cai

Background. The entrance of the village is the landmark space of the village, carrying a certain collective memory. In Dalinggen Village, Songyang County, a public toilet is at the village entrance, adjacent to the water. We were allowed to rebuild this public toilet to improve the quality of the space and shape the spirit of the place in the village entrance space.

Save this picture!
Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Windows, Garden
© Wancheng Cai
Save this picture!
Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - Exterior Photography
© Wancheng Cai

Void and entity. Toilets are usually designed to be very enclosed according to the stereotype, but we try to change that. The toilet is divided into two spatial levels: Voids and entities, the former is the toilet space, which is relatively closed to ensure privacy; The latter is a washroom， the semi-enclosed interface not only separates the internal and external space but also realizes the interaction with nature.

Save this picture!
Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Wancheng Cai
Save this picture!
Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - Exterior Photography
© Wancheng Cai

Half concealed masks. The facade acts like a delicate mask, beguiling the roughness of the interior. The interior and exterior spaces are both separated and permeated. The wall with bamboo makes the "mask" breathable, and the relationship between inside and outside becomes further obscure.

Save this picture!
Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - Image 19 of 21
Exploded axonometric
Save this picture!
Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - Exterior Photography
© Wancheng Cai

The lightbox floating on the riverbank. On the banks of the river, there is a floating box of light. The box floats on the ground and is in harmony with nature. The "box" began to glow like a lighthouse by the water as night fell, accompanying the silent village.

Save this picture!
Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Windows
© Wancheng Cai

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Dalinggen Village, Songyang County, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aerobic Architecture
Office
Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd
Office

Materials

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureChina

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd" 11 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013509/public-toilet-in-dalinggen-village-songyang-county-aerobic-architecture-plus-songyang-county-yuankun-construction-cltd> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wancheng Cai

松阳县大岭根公厕 / 有氧建筑 + 元坤设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags