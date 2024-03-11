Public Toilet in Dalinggen Village / Aerobic Architecture + Songyang County Yuankun Construction Co.,Ltd

+ 16

Design Team: Wancheng Cai

Clients: Dalinggen Village, Songyang County

City: Lishui

Country: China

Background. The entrance of the village is the landmark space of the village, carrying a certain collective memory. In Dalinggen Village, Songyang County, a public toilet is at the village entrance, adjacent to the water. We were allowed to rebuild this public toilet to improve the quality of the space and shape the spirit of the place in the village entrance space.

Void and entity. Toilets are usually designed to be very enclosed according to the stereotype, but we try to change that. The toilet is divided into two spatial levels: Voids and entities, the former is the toilet space, which is relatively closed to ensure privacy; The latter is a washroom， the semi-enclosed interface not only separates the internal and external space but also realizes the interaction with nature.

Half concealed masks. The facade acts like a delicate mask, beguiling the roughness of the interior. The interior and exterior spaces are both separated and permeated. The wall with bamboo makes the "mask" breathable, and the relationship between inside and outside becomes further obscure.

The lightbox floating on the riverbank. On the banks of the river, there is a floating box of light. The box floats on the ground and is in harmony with nature. The "box" began to glow like a lighthouse by the water as night fell, accompanying the silent village.