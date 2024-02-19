Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Last Days to Vote for the 2024 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 1 of 1

We invite you to participate in the ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards. We ask you to recognize and reward the projects that you feel are creating the largest impact in the built environment, that ArchDaily has published on our projects database in 2023. By voting, you form part of an interdependent, impartial, distributed network of jurors and peers that has consistently helped us celebrate architecture of every scale, purpose, and condition, from countries large and small, and architects of all descriptions. Already 4000 projects have been filtered down to just 75 finalists – representing the best in each project category on ArchDaily.

Remember, registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project for each of the 15 categories included in the Awards. One vote per category. Voting ends on February 22nd, 2024 at 12:01 AM (EST). Thank you once again for helping us continue to democratize architectural excellence across the world.

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

Vote Here


