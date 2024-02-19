Atelier Rawi Arquitetura / RAWI Arquitetura + Design

+ 27

Collaborators: Giovanna Araújo, Giulianna Macedo, Mayara Yamaya, Rafael Pereira, Ulisses Hubner

Interior Design: Raphael Wittmann

Lighting Design: Raphael Wittmann

Project Management: RAWI Arquitetura + Design

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Rawi Arquitetura celebrates 10 years with projects that prioritize experiential quality, purity, uniqueness, and contextualism. In 2023, we acquired a new space, which symbolized an opportunity to explore our language, bringing together procedures and solutions that summarize the identity developed throughout our history. The office is located on Faria Lima, a famous corporate avenue in São Paulo. The space is conceived as an island that aspires to enjoyment, serenity, and deceleration, elements that favor creative work amidst the typical context's hustle and bustle. This atmosphere is manifested through light and balanced materiality: light wood and the recurrent presence of white bringing purity and tranquility; green that appears punctually in materials and plants, in dialogue with the vegetation outside; in addition to exposed concrete, a symbol of the São Paulo school of architecture.

One of the project's premises was to conserve and reveal the property's most potent original characteristics: the parquet floor; the exposed concrete slab that was unveiled in the removal of the ceiling; and the wall of the lavatory that preserved the adhesive mortar of the old tiles. The pantry environment emerges as a box suspended in tiles, attached to the environment, taking advantage of the bathrooms' hydraulic wall and correcting the proportion of the meeting space, which originally had an excessively linear shape. The original walls of the space were demolished, allowing for cross ventilation between the openings and the enhancement of the views that mark the dualities of the property's insertion: on one side a verticalized, densified avenue, with trees closer to the windows, providing a lush visual at the canopy level, on the other, a residential area, with considerable more distant tree planting, single-story houses, and an amplified field of view.

The integration of the environment, provided by the demolitions, contributed to Rawi Arquitetura's creative process based on collective and participatory work. This is also manifested in the large central tables, an invitation for exchanges and cooperation. The two pieces gained a special design that converses in their similar forms, with different materials: while the work area table is in woodworking, the meeting room table is in metalwork with a brushed Quartzito Taj Mahal top. Such elements contributed to the consolidation of a studio atmosphere, due to integration, furniture language, and the use of material samples and procedural pieces as decoration on the shelves of the wall in the background. To create new environments in the space without walls, some resources were used: the open metalwork bookcase that delimits and makes the waiting area more private, without segregating it from the rest of the office; the blind that divides the workspaces and meetings: its translucent character brings lightness and serenity; its configuration possibilities confer versatility and playfulness to the environment.