Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects

Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects

Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Lighting, Beam
Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Deck, Patio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges
Byron Bay, Australia
  • Architects: Michael Leung, Leo Dewitte
  • Interior Designer: Carlotta Phelan
  • Engineer: Dougal May
  • City: Byron Bay
  • Country: Australia
Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Anson Smart

Text description provided by the architects. In a world saturated with cookie-cutter experiences and predictable offerings, there exists an insatiable desire to break free from the mundane and seek something truly exceptional. Welcome to Sun Ranch, a 55-acre coastal estate nestled in the picturesque Byron Bay hinterland, where guests can enjoy total privacy, incredible onsite experiences, and spectacular hotel living.

Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Deck, Patio
© Anson Smart
Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Image 25 of 30
General Plan
Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Anson Smart

The pinnacle of creative collaboration, Sun Ranch houses a meticulously crafted five-room luxury guest house called The Rambler Longhouse with six additional two-bedroom barns. The creators of this unparalleled property – a collective of old mates from the creative and hospitality industries - have created the ultimate holiday and event destination, a place that transcends the ordinary, ignites the imagination, and leaves an indelible mark on the soul. From the curated interiors that blend ‘70s California Ranch nostalgia with Spanish influences to the stellar event spaces dotted throughout the property and the inventive culinary experiences, Sun Ranch is a testament to the collective foresight of a remarkable group of creative visionaries and their power of bold imagination. 

Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Anson Smart
Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Image 26 of 30
Plan - Cabin type 01
Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Lighting, Beam
© Anson Smart
Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows
© Anson Smart

The Ranch Offering - This property defies comparison and challenges the norms and conventions of traditional luxury stays. In addition to sleeping 34 people across The Rambler Longhouse and two-bedroom Sun Ranch Barns, this estate, located on an exclusive 350m creek frontage features The Pool Club, an iconic 25 metre hillside pool replete with room for dining and lounging; Stoney Ridge, an area perched at the top of the property marked by giant boulders and firepit for meditation or celebration; The Badminton Club, a huge grassy court for casual players (and avid afternoon gin drinkers); The Field House, an outdoor dining space with Argentinian BBQ, alfresco kitchen fire pit and seating for up to 60 dining guests; the Go Easy Dam and woodfired floating sauna, a two megalitre dam with jetty, sauna and spa that holds up to ten guests; The Lair, a vibrant sunken lounge within the guest house that seats 30 guests around a sculptural fireplace; The Whiskey Lounge an inside area complete with low set designer furniture which flows into an alfresco undercover dining space; and a private house pool for guests of The Rambler Longhouse.

Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Anson Smart
Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Image 30 of 30
Section
Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Anson Smart

For those partial to add-on experiences, Sun Ranch is also the holiday home of Zephyr Horses, with onsite horseback riding available upon inquiry, alongside other Cosmic Cowboy experiences, including cacao ceremonies, sound healing, and astrology. For the discerning traveler seeking a musical journey, Sun Ranch promises to provide the ultimate soundtrack to your stay. Whether you find yourself swaying to the sultry beats of a jazz record in the intimate Whiskey Lounge or surrendering to the infectious rhythms of a live band under the stars, the soundscape at Sun Ranch is magnetic. 

Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Anson Smart
Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Beam
© Anson Smart

The Design - Every detail at Sun Ranch tells a story of collaboration, where artistic minds converge to create a masterpiece of design and innovation. Working with progressive design and construction company Balanced Earth, Co-Founders and Creative Directors Jamie Blakey and Julia Ashwood of Sun Ranch have led the creative design on behalf of the wider Sun Ranch group.  While the architectural design effortlessly combines the charm of a bygone spaghetti western era with modern elegance, the duo has created a haven that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly contemporary, sparing no expense in crafting a multitude of spaces that cater to all senses. From the carefully curated artwork adorning the walls to huge ceramic vessels by local makers and the thoughtfully placed vintage furniture, Sun Ranch is a sanctuary of style and substance, where every element has been considered to create an atmosphere of unbridled luxury.

Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Anson Smart

While the six barns are completely off-grid and self-sufficient in electricity and water, and the guest house is a hybrid of solar, battery, and minimal grid power, the estate runs entirely on rainwater. Set on fertile land, which until the culmination of this estate had been kicked around by cattle for the preceding fifty years, the Sun Ranch Regeneration Program recently planted 10,000 native plants and trees in an effort to revive the flora within the area.  

Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden
© Anson Smart

Project location

Address:Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia

Balanced Earth Architects
Cite: "Sun Ranch / Balanced Earth Architects" 18 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

