Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Australia
  5. Austins Cellar Door / MGAO

Austins Cellar Door / MGAO

Save
Austins Cellar Door / MGAO

Austins Cellar Door / MGAO - Image 2 of 14Austins Cellar Door / MGAO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamAustins Cellar Door / MGAO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamAustins Cellar Door / MGAO - Image 5 of 14Austins Cellar Door / MGAO - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Adaptive Reuse
Sutherlands Creek, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Austins Cellar Door / MGAO - Image 2 of 14
© Jack Lovel

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the extensive renovation of an existing 50-year-old Shearing Shed, transforming the Shearing Shed into a dedicated Cellar Door for Austins & Co Wines.

Save this picture!
Austins Cellar Door / MGAO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Jack Lovel
Save this picture!
Austins Cellar Door / MGAO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Jack Lovel
Save this picture!
Austins Cellar Door / MGAO - Image 13 of 14
Floor plan

The language of the existing shed drove all design decisions, with materials, new openings, joinery elements, and minor additions, all directly relating to the character of the original structure.

Save this picture!
Austins Cellar Door / MGAO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Jack Lovel

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sutherlands Creek VIC 3331, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MGAO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseAustralia
Cite: "Austins Cellar Door / MGAO" 18 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013437/austins-cellar-door-mgao> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags