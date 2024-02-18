Austins Cellar Door / MGAO

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the extensive renovation of an existing 50-year-old Shearing Shed, transforming the Shearing Shed into a dedicated Cellar Door for Austins & Co Wines.

The language of the existing shed drove all design decisions, with materials, new openings, joinery elements, and minor additions, all directly relating to the character of the original structure.