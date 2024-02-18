Austins Cellar Door / MGAO

•
Sutherlands Creek, Australia
Architects: MGAO
- Area: 220 m²
- Year: 2020
Photographs:Jack Lovel
Manufacturers: Thonet
Lead Architects: Matt Goodman, Callum Andrews
- City: Sutherlands Creek
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the extensive renovation of an existing 50-year-old Shearing Shed, transforming the Shearing Shed into a dedicated Cellar Door for Austins & Co Wines.
The language of the existing shed drove all design decisions, with materials, new openings, joinery elements, and minor additions, all directly relating to the character of the original structure.