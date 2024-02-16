MAHAGRID Store / COV Studio

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. Mahagrid is a compound word of 'Maha,' meaning greatness, and 'Grid,' meaning grid pattern, implying 'great milestone.' It signifies taking the history of street culture as a milestone and reinterpreting various elements from the current perspective.

The first offline store of Mahagrid, located in Starfield Suwon, planned a spatial SI manual with the concept of 'milestone, higher value than expected' based on these brand values.

The direction indicated by the 'milestone' was selected as the main design language in spatializing the Mahagrid brand sensitivity, and attempts were made to convey this direction through repetition and rhythm using lightweight materials in the walls.