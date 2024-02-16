Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
MAHAGRID Store / COV Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, LightingMAHAGRID Store / COV Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenMAHAGRID Store / COV Studio - Interior Photography, ShelvingMAHAGRID Store / COV Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, ConcreteMAHAGRID Store / COV Studio - More Images

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail Interiors
Suwon-si, South Korea
  • Architects: COV Studio
  Area:  98
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  Lead Architects: Cha Minkoo, Kim Boram, Jeon soee
MAHAGRID Store / COV Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Facade
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Mahagrid is a compound word of 'Maha,' meaning greatness, and 'Grid,' meaning grid pattern, implying 'great milestone.' It signifies taking the history of street culture as a milestone and reinterpreting various elements from the current perspective. 

MAHAGRID Store / COV Studio - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi
MAHAGRID Store / COV Studio - Image 30 of 30
Plan
MAHAGRID Store / COV Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Yongjoon Choi

The first offline store of Mahagrid, located in Starfield Suwon, planned a spatial SI manual with the concept of 'milestone, higher value than expected' based on these brand values.

MAHAGRID Store / COV Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Yongjoon Choi
MAHAGRID Store / COV Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door
© Yongjoon Choi

The direction indicated by the 'milestone' was selected as the main design language in spatializing the Mahagrid brand sensitivity, and attempts were made to convey this direction through repetition and rhythm using lightweight materials in the walls.

MAHAGRID Store / COV Studio - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

Address:Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

COV Studio
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea

