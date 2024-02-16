Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Dscape Café / DENOVA - Exterior PhotographyDscape Café / DENOVA - Interior PhotographyDscape Café / DENOVA - Interior PhotographyDscape Café / DENOVA - Interior Photography, TableDscape Café / DENOVA - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Gallery, Commercial Architecture
Goyang-si, South Korea
  • Architects: DENOVA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  481
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kiwoong Hong
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Samho, Stoanc
  • Lead Architects: Gyungmin Cha
  • Designer: Choi Raejeong
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Café & Gallery / Commercial
  • City: Goyang-si
  • Country: South Korea
Dscape Café / DENOVA - Exterior Photography
© Kiwoong Hong

Text description provided by the architects. We listened attentively to the woman's story of studying painting and enduring loneliness alone in a foreign country at a young age. When we received the painting named ‘ Mureungdowon’ which means ‘ Paradise’ in East Asia, we realized anew the value of art. D-SCAPE represents the desire for it to become a Dreamscape, a space resembling a pleasant dream.

Dscape Café / DENOVA - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Kiwoong Hong
Dscape Café / DENOVA - Interior Photography, Table
© Kiwoong Hong

When we first encountered the land where D-SCAPE would be situated, the scorching sun and dry soil we felt became the form and color of the architecture. We hoped the building would take its place in the most primitive form, not defying nature.

Dscape Café / DENOVA - Exterior Photography
© Kiwoong Hong
Dscape Café / DENOVA - Image 18 of 26
Plan - 1st floor
Dscape Café / DENOVA - Interior Photography
© Kiwoong Hong
Dscape Café / DENOVA - Interior Photography
© Kiwoong Hong

The greatest inspiration came from the sun shining down on that land. We created void spaces to maximize light reflection and chose a red hue for the building's color to receive the sunlight most beautifully and to change with the direction of the rising and setting sun. Every element composing D-SCAPE is like its own artwork.

Dscape Café / DENOVA - Interior Photography
© Kiwoong Hong
Dscape Café / DENOVA - Interior Photography
© Kiwoong Hong

To maximize the impact facing these artworks, we minimized windows to block out as much incoming light as possible and aimed to create tension from the building itself. The objects hanging from the curved ceiling are shaped like the silhouette of ‘Mureungdowon.’ The uniqueness of the land where D-SCAPE is located and its sunlight feel even more artistic on the second floor. Through circular holes in the ceiling, you can sense the movement of the sun through the earth's rotation, experiencing the natural cycle in a sensory way.

Dscape Café / DENOVA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kiwoong Hong

Project location

Address:99, Daejang-gil, Deogyang-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

DENOVA
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryCommercial ArchitectureSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Dscape Café / DENOVA" 16 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013400/dscape-cafe-denova> ISSN 0719-8884

