Oude Office and Café / yutaestudio + 205company - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailOude Office and Café / yutaestudio + 205company - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, HandrailOude Office and Café / yutaestudio + 205company - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamOude Office and Café / yutaestudio + 205company - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamOude Office and Café / yutaestudio + 205company

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Offices, Coffee Shop Interiors
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Client: 205 Company
  • City: Seongdong-gu
  • Country: South Korea
Oude Office and Café / yutaestudio + 205company - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Sungkwon Ryu

Text description provided by the architects. The Oude Seongsu 2nd Branch is a space where you can observe the nostalgic atmosphere of Seongsu-dong, which used to be an industrial area in the past. To focus on its essence, the building, holding decades of history, preserves its exterior and uses vintage tiles on the floor that resemble the irregular forms of nature.

Oude Office and Café / yutaestudio + 205company - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Sungkwon Ryu
Oude Office and Café / yutaestudio + 205company - Image 21 of 21
Isometric Rendering
Oude Office and Café / yutaestudio + 205company - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Handrail
© Sungkwon Ryu

The courtyard, placed at the center of the hall, allows one to experience all elements of nature – sunlight, rain, and snow – as it extends up to the second floor with trees gracefully reaching towards the sky.

Oude Office and Café / yutaestudio + 205company - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Sungkwon Ryu
Oude Office and Café / yutaestudio + 205company - Image 17 of 21
Plan - 1st Floor
Oude Office and Café / yutaestudio + 205company - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Sungkwon Ryu

Like the famous saying "Less is more" left by Mies van der Rohe, we believe that the closer we get to simplicity, the closer we get to the essence. Instead of adopting the 'plus' approach of painting over or adding walls, we chose the 'minus' method of 'wall sanding,' carving the walls to reveal their essence. Preserving the raw sensation, users can inevitably experience the aesthetics of the essence in this space.

Oude Office and Café / yutaestudio + 205company - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Sungkwon Ryu

Project location

Address:36 Seongsui-ro 24-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

