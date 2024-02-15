Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO

PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO

PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO

PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsPROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows, ArchPROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, FacadePROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Interior Photography, Facade, ArchPROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Yangpyeong, South Korea
PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in Yangpyeong, near the main train station. Development in this downtown area is haphazard and without a meaningful urban context. Our building lies upon a long patch of natural land by a major intersection, with a maximum building-to-land ratio of 20%. The site is irregular in shape, with no clear front side. Our goal was to create a simple but dignified mass that attracts people. Therefore the positioning of the building and its core was key to this project.

PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin
PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Image 20 of 25
Plan - 2nd Floor
PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kyungsub Shin
PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Kyungsub Shin

We created bright, open spaces on each floor and compressed the servant spaces into one dense core. The vertical core, protruding from the rest of the building, creates movement and a sense of 'place.' By utilizing the natural terrain, we designed a large, well-lit underground space with a sunken courtyard. The interior spaces provide a variety of experiences in terms of lighting, texture, and form. We refer to this design process as deongeori tectonics: deongeori means mass, volume, shape, chunk, lump, or block. Through an extensive process of compressing and condensing, we are able to give our chunk, our building, identity, and beauty.

PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch
© Kyungsub Shin
PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Image 22 of 25
Section AA
PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kyungsub Shin

In order to design a simple yet dignified mass and integrate all its details into one consistent whole, it is essential to have a clear structure. For the floors above ground, we chose a flat slab structure. Each floor was given a single internal space. For the basement floor, we implemented a beam system. The resulting interior space is spacious and bright and utilizes the structural beauty of the beams. The sunken courtyard gives direct access to the ground floor, strengthening the connection to the outside.

PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Kyungsub Shin
PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Image 24 of 25
East Elevation
PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kyungsub Shin

The chosen construction method was brickwork. We intentionally divided the building into three volumes by giving variations to the material. By altering the length of the bricks (one-third, one-half, and one-whole), we created subtle textures. Each mass protrudes slightly from the mass below it, casting a thin shadow that amplifies the effect. Openings, gutters, railings, and stairs were designed so as not to collide with the overall mass.

PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin

Project gallery

Project location

Address:64-13 Jungang-ro, Yangpyeong-eup, Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

About this office
AGIT STUDIO
Concrete
Brick

Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture

Cite: "PROJECT YP Commercial and Office Building / AGIT STUDIO" 15 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013363/project-yp-commercial-and-office-building-agit-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags