World
Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton

Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton

Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton - Exterior Photography, Beam
Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows
Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck, Handrail
Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton - Exterior Photography

Houses
Ostrovica, Serbia
  • City: Ostrovica
  • Country: Serbia
Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Aleksandar Nakic

Text description provided by the architects. This vacation house is designed in complete harmony with nature and built by the owners and local community, aiming not to defy its surroundings but rather to integrate that nature into the structure itself. Natural materials of local origin were used throughout the construction process. The house itself is very close to the local quarry where majority of the materials for the house came from. Also, landscaping was mostly done with gravel and stones from the same place and acacia trees from the nearby woods. The outdoor furniture is nothing more that two elm three cut during the building process.

Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Aleksandar Nakic
Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton - Image 28 of 28
Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Aleksandar Nakic

Although the building has the simplest form of a "box," the task for the design was by no means easy. The desire was to protect the structure from the conditions dictated by the location of the mountains, the water descending from those mountains and the river situated at the very front of the house, while also maintaining a connection with nature. Solving the problems of possible land slides was done by listening to local community with fixing the infrastructure of the whole area.

Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Windows, Chair, Beam, Deck
© Aleksandar Nakic
Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows
© Relja Ivanic
Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Relja Ivanic

Within the 80-square-meter interior lies a multifunctional space that transcends traditional boundaries. Serving as both a family home and a creative sanctuary, the space seamlessly transitions between daily living and artistic inspiration. The owners, themselves passionate photographers, find endless inspiration within these walls, where every corner speaks to the harmony between human ingenuity and the natural world.

Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton - Exterior Photography
© Relja Ivanic

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSerbia
Cite: "Zatoka House / Studio Arkhitekton" 13 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

