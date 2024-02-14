Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe

+ 13

Conceptual Design (Studio Ma De): Madhusudhan Chalasani, Mario Galiana, Mario Aller, German Mueller, Carlos Gonzalo, Niharika Sanyal

Execution And Design Documentation: Kim Hyunsu, An Youngju

City: Suncheon

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Suncheon Art Platform: The Hidden Cloister - The Suncheon Art Platform, built as part of the vision to rejuvenate the old city, strives to restore a sense of harmony and a moment of pause in its dense urban context. It accomplishes this by carving out an open-to-the-sky square that evokes the experience of a psychological 'void' and echoes the courtyard typology of medieval Korean architecture.

The intervention creates a seamless connection between the historic city and the river, making it a public threshold to approach the old city. It also acknowledges the necessity for green spaces in urban contexts by providing space for dense plantations on site, emphasizing the importance of fostering natural ecosystems in large metropolitan environments.

The architectural vocabulary and proportioning system of the building are derived from traditional Korean architecture – it employs the conventional measurement 'ka', which equals 3.60 meters. It allows for modest incremental growth with the possibility of adding underground rooms when the need arises. The heavy granite base and light steel pavilions atop lend a contrasting material experience. The project is composed of such playful contrasts – between the underground cave and the built pavilion, movement and pause, density and void, and gravity and lightness.

The architectural quality is inspired by the surprise and joy of discovering a hidden cloister within an urban forest en route to the dense fabric of the old city. Overall, the architectural meaning has evolved through a reinterpretation of traditional to contemporary, reinforcing a sense of continuity with the community's memory all along.