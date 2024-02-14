Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. South Korea
  5. Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe

Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe

Save
Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe

Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe - Exterior Photography, CityscapeSuncheon Art Platform / studio MADe - Exterior PhotographySuncheon Art Platform / studio MADe - Interior PhotographySuncheon Art Platform / studio MADe - Exterior PhotographySuncheon Art Platform / studio MADe - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Center, Arts & Architecture
Suncheon, South Korea
  • Conceptual Design (Studio Ma De): Madhusudhan Chalasani, Mario Galiana, Mario Aller, German Mueller, Carlos Gonzalo, Niharika Sanyal
  • Execution And Design Documentation: Kim Hyunsu, An Youngju
  • City: Suncheon
  • Country: South Korea
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Youngchae Park

Text description provided by the architects. Suncheon Art Platform: The Hidden Cloister - The Suncheon Art Platform, built as part of the vision to rejuvenate the old city, strives to restore a sense of harmony and a moment of pause in its dense urban context. It accomplishes this by carving out an open-to-the-sky square that evokes the experience of a psychological 'void' and echoes the courtyard typology of medieval Korean architecture.

Save this picture!
Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe - Exterior Photography
© Youngchae Park
Save this picture!
Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe - Image 13 of 18
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe - Exterior Photography
© Youngchae Park

The intervention creates a seamless connection between the historic city and the river, making it a public threshold to approach the old city. It also acknowledges the necessity for green spaces in urban contexts by providing space for dense plantations on site, emphasizing the importance of fostering natural ecosystems in large metropolitan environments.

Save this picture!
Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe - Image 16 of 18
Axonometry
Save this picture!
Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade
© Youngchae Park

The architectural vocabulary and proportioning system of the building are derived from traditional Korean architecture – it employs the conventional measurement 'ka', which equals 3.60 meters. It allows for modest incremental growth with the possibility of adding underground rooms when the need arises. The heavy granite base and light steel pavilions atop lend a contrasting material experience. The project is composed of such playful contrasts – between the underground cave and the built pavilion, movement and pause, density and void, and gravity and lightness.

Save this picture!
Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe - Interior Photography
© Youngchae Park

The architectural quality is inspired by the surprise and joy of discovering a hidden cloister within an urban forest en route to the dense fabric of the old city. Overall, the architectural meaning has evolved through a reinterpretation of traditional to contemporary, reinforcing a sense of continuity with the community's memory all along.

Save this picture!
Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Youngchae Park

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Suncheon, Jeolla del Sur, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
studio MADe
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterArts & ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Suncheon Art Platform / studio MADe" 14 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013284/suncheon-art-platform-studio-made> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags