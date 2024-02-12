Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Somalia
  5. The Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group

The Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group

Save
The Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group

The Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsThe Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade, HandrailThe Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group - Exterior PhotographyThe Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsThe Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hargeisa, Somalia
  • 3 D Visualization: Muhiyadin Aweys Yusuf
  • City: Hargeisa
  • Country: Somalia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mustafa Saeed

Text description provided by the architects. The Wave House in Hargeisa serves as the architectural manifestation of the rich culture and history of the region. Located on the outskirts of Hargeisa, Somaliland, the house is inspired by the undulating waves of the nearby Gulf of Aden, which gently caress the shores of Berbera and the entire Horn of Africa region; this private residence harmonizes seamlessly with its environment. Designed with careful consideration of the local climate, heritage, and traditions, the house embodies the principles of Islamic architecture while catering to the needs of its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
The Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mustafa Saeed
Save this picture!
The Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group - Image 9 of 15
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
The Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade, Handrail
© Mustafa Saeed

At its core, the Wave House embraces the ethos of Somali culture, particularly the values of hospitality and privacy. The ground floor is thoughtfully divided into three distinct areas, each serving a specific purpose. A welcoming guest living room greets visitors at the entrance, flanked by a private studio and guest bedroom. A spacious kitchen and separate dining area complete this level, seamlessly connected to the second floor via a central courtyard. This courtyard not only fosters a sense of privacy but also acts as a climate regulator, enhancing natural ventilation throughout the home.

Save this picture!
The Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group - Exterior Photography
© Mustafa Saeed

Privacy and hospitality are carefully balanced, allowing guests to be welcomed independently or integrated into family life as desired. A separate bathroom, doubling as a wudu area for Islamic cleansing rituals, further reflects the integration of cultural and religious practices into the architectural design. Each space on the ground floor offers a unique view of the central courtyard, fostering a sense of tranquility and connection to nature.

Save this picture!
The Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mustafa Saeed
Save this picture!
The Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group - Image 11 of 15
Axonometric View

On the upper floor, privacy takes precedence, with bedrooms, bathrooms, and a private prayer area dedicated to the family's spiritual practices. The rooftop, accessible for leisurely strolls, offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, framed by the villa's distinctive curved wall edges. These strategic viewpoints invite contemplation and appreciation of the natural beauty that surrounds the house. In essence, the Wave House represents a harmonious fusion of architecture, culture, religion, and environment. It stands as a testament to the timeless principles of design that celebrate both the past and the present, creating a sanctuary that honors tradition while embracing the future of the Somali region.

Save this picture!
The Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mustafa Saeed

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DO Architecture Group
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSomalia
Cite: "The Wave House of Hargeisa / DO Architecture Group" 12 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013277/the-wave-house-of-hargeisa-do-architecture-group> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags