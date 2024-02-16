Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  3. Last Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023-2024

"Born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products," the A' Design Awards recognize excellent and original talent from across the globe. Both a major achievement for designers and a source of inspiration for award-winning architects, brands, and design agencies, the Awards are open to contestants from every country. Registration for the A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024 period is now in the "Last Call for Entries" stage. Register and upload your design here.

The A' Design Award stands out for its exceptionally large scale, with over 100 design categories. For the architecture sector, in addition to the category for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design, the award also includes Interior Space and Exhibition Design, Landscape Planning and Garden Design, Urban Planning and Urban Design, and dozens more. All of the categories can be found on the website here.

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners. Click here to see the full list of benefits.

Entries are judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. This jury process has been designed to lead to a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards. You can find out more about the jury and its process here.

The deadline for submissions is February 28th, 2024. After the winners are announced on May 1st, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.

Orchard Stone House Residence by Rado Iliev

Last Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 10 of 11
Orchard Stone House Residence by Rado Iliev / Assen Emilov - Photography. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards & Competition

Kaffihus Hringur Coffee Shop by Yuting Zhang

Last Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 9 of 11
Kaffihus Hringur Coffee Shop by Yuting Zhang / Yuting Zhang & Edbert Cheng. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards & Competition

Mountain Cabin Architectural Design by Lino Liao

Last Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 6 of 11
Mountain Cabin Architectural Design by Lino Liao / Lino Liao, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards & Competition

Il Pausa House Private Home by Revano Satria

Last Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 5 of 11
Il Pausa House Private Home by Revano Satria / Photographer Andreas Widi. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards & Competition

Cetc Research Institute Testing Center by U A D

Last Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 11 of 11
Cetc Research Institute Testing Center by U A D / ZY Architectural Photography. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards & Competition

High Purity Taoist Palace on the Site Protective Shelter by Guanghai Cui

Last Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 8 of 11
High Purity Taoist Palace on the Site Protective Shelter by Guanghai Cui / Guanghai Cui, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards & Competition

Coexisting With Nature Clinic by Yoshiaki Tanaka

Last Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 2 of 11
Coexisting With Nature Clinic by Yoshiaki Tanaka / Photographer Hiroshi Tanigawa. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards & Competition

Municipal Art Society Headquarters Civilian Mixed Use Building by Yang Zhao

Last Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 7 of 11
Municipal Art Society Headquarters Civilian Mixed Use Building by Yang Zhao / Yang Zhao. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards & Competition

Promenade Residential Building by Natalia Ottonello

Last Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 3 of 11
Promenade Residential Building by Natalia Ottonello / Guevara Ottonello Architects, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards & Competition

Urban Garden Residential Villa by Nour Saccal

Last Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 4 of 11
Urban Garden Residential Villa by Nour Saccal / Renderer Tony Antoun, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards & Competition
