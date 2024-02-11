Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  MP_II House / Kruk Architekci

MP_II House / Kruk Architekci

MP_II House / Kruk Architekci

MP_II House / Kruk Architekci - Exterior Photography, Chair, Deck, Garden, Patio
MP_II House / Kruk Architekci - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
MP_II House / Kruk Architekci - Exterior Photography, Forest, Beam
MP_II House / Kruk Architekci - Interior Photography, Table

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Warsaw, Poland
  Architects: Kruk Architekci
  Area:  280
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Nate Cook
MP_II House / Kruk Architekci - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Nate Cook
MP_II House / Kruk Architekci - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Nate Cook

Text description provided by the architects. The MP_II House is an example of a project where our main goal was to create a building that harmonizes with its surroundings. The low-rise structure, finished with charred wood siding, is nestled among trees, forming a safe enclave for the residents.

MP_II House / Kruk Architekci - Exterior Photography, Forest, Beam
© Nate Cook
MP_II House / Kruk Architekci - Interior Photography, Table
© Nate Cook
MP_II House / Kruk Architekci - Image 17 of 26

The L-shaped building's footprint allows the separation of the daytime area from the private zone. This shape is echoed by a skylight in the roof, which illuminates the interior with gentle, diffused light.

MP_II House / Kruk Architekci - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Nate Cook

Extending beyond the building's volume, the eaves create a roof over a terrace located by the living room.

MP_II House / Kruk Architekci - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Windows, Deck
© Nate Cook
MP_II House / Kruk Architekci - Image 23 of 26

Large sliding glass doors blur the boundary between the interior and exterior spaces. The overhang, supported by wooden pillars, also makes the whole structure more subtle, enabling it to blend into the surrounding nature.

MP_II House / Kruk Architekci - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Nate Cook

Kruk Architekci
Materials and Tags

Cite: "MP_II House / Kruk Architekci" 11 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

