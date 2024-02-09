Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores

Save
Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Table, Bed, Bedroom
Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Living Room
Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Beam

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Loft
Consolação, Brazil
  • Architects: Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1582 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Denilson Machado
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aldi Flosi, Atelier Bruno de Lazzari, Brasigran, Delta Rio Elevadores, Dpot, Dpot Brasil, Enjoy House, Evviva fabrica, Luminata, Maiori Casa, Marmoflix, Perlare, Portinari, Santorini, Staccato, Uniflex Jardins, Vibia Lighting, Vidros Quitauna, Wedoo Automação, Wooding
  • Lead Architect: Ticiane Lima
Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Denilson Machado

Text description provided by the architects. A space that allows moments of contemplation and light sensations that elevate peace in an encounter with oneself. That's what the Loft (IN)Terno is like.

Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Facade
© Denilson Machado
Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Beam
© Denilson Machado
Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography
© Denilson Machado

The 147m² distributed among the living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and garden, invite internal reflection in the pursuit of well-being and tranquility. Its name, (IN)Terno, comes from tenderness, affection, and delicacy, allowing experiencing various forms of emotions and feelings while enhancing the spirit of peace. The space also references the song "Silencia" by Brazilian singer and instrumentalist Ceumar Coelho, which inspires every emotion lived— O que esse silêncio tem a dizer, fico sozinho, fico calado, pra perceber... O que esse silêncio tem a dizer...”.

Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Denilson Machado
Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Image 27 of 28
Plans
Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Denilson Machado

With a minimalist and elegant concept, various scenes of relaxation are created, permeating every angle of the project and highlighting the protagonism of refuge within the largest city in the country, allowing one to disconnect from the rush of daily life, respecting the body and the dwelling.

Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Table, Bed, Bedroom
© Denilson Machado
Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Denilson Machado

The architecture suggests a complete environment, with intelligent, practical, and functional spaces, as well as a scenario with sustainable solutions, reaffirming the architect's commitment to environmental issues. Its construction is dry, promoting quick, clean, efficient work with lower material demand.

Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Denilson Machado

Project location

Address:Av. Paulista, 2073 - Consolação, São Paulo - SP, 01311-300, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores
WoodConcrete

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores" [Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores] 09 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013178/loft-in-terno-ticiane-lima-arquitetura-and-interiores> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags