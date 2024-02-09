Loft (In)Terno / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores

+ 23

Loft • Consolação, Brazil Architects: Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1582 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Denilson Machado

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aldi Flosi , Atelier Bruno de Lazzari , Brasigran , Delta Rio Elevadores , Dpot , Dpot Brasil , Enjoy House , Evviva fabrica , Luminata , Maiori Casa , Marmoflix , Perlare , Portinari , Santorini , Staccato , Uniflex Jardins , Vibia Lighting , Vidros Quitauna , Wedoo Automação , Wooding

Lead Architect: Ticiane Lima

Project Execution: Aline Montu, Karoline Borges, Flavio Abilio, Thalles Oliveira

Video: Architecture Hunter

City: Consolação

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A space that allows moments of contemplation and light sensations that elevate peace in an encounter with oneself. That's what the Loft (IN)Terno is like.

The 147m² distributed among the living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and garden, invite internal reflection in the pursuit of well-being and tranquility. Its name, (IN)Terno, comes from tenderness, affection, and delicacy, allowing experiencing various forms of emotions and feelings while enhancing the spirit of peace. The space also references the song "Silencia" by Brazilian singer and instrumentalist Ceumar Coelho, which inspires every emotion lived— O que esse silêncio tem a dizer, fico sozinho, fico calado, pra perceber... O que esse silêncio tem a dizer...”.

With a minimalist and elegant concept, various scenes of relaxation are created, permeating every angle of the project and highlighting the protagonism of refuge within the largest city in the country, allowing one to disconnect from the rush of daily life, respecting the body and the dwelling.

The architecture suggests a complete environment, with intelligent, practical, and functional spaces, as well as a scenario with sustainable solutions, reaffirming the architect's commitment to environmental issues. Its construction is dry, promoting quick, clean, efficient work with lower material demand.