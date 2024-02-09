Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture

PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture

PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture

PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Table, Facade, CourtyardPARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Bench, BeamPARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, BeamPARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - More Images+ 18

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars
Thành phố Phan Thiết, Vietnam
  Architects: Country House. Architecture
  Area:  380
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Paul Phan
  Lead Architects: Ngô Lê Nguyễn
PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paul Phan

Text description provided by the architects. A quaint little Italian eatery called Pardis awaits you on a serene street in Ham Tien, Mui Ne, Vietnam. Here, you can "gather memories" from Hanoi as you gaze out over the tranquil waters of Mui Ne, which meet the distant Mediterranean.

PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam, Courtyard
© Paul Phan

Vy is a Hanoian, Ales Sandro is an Italian entrepreneur; they met in Mui Ne, Vietnam. The place had become like home to them after more than 20 years of working and living here, but memories of Hanoi streets—with their moss-green roofs, crumbling brick walls, and sun-drenched porches—and Mediterranean cuisine—which originated in Rome and later spread around the globe thanks to waves of Italian immigrants' communities—kept popping into their heads.

PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Courtyard
© Paul Phan
PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Image 17 of 23
Plan - Ground floor
PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Paul Phan

Upon our first meeting, she told us, "I want to make a building that is both living and doing business. It should conjure a few memories of Hanoi and a little Mui Ne. There should be just enough space for everything. Guests should be able to play, eat Italian food, and bake Italian coffee. And it feels like home to them—genuine and cozy.

PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Bench, Beam
© Paul Phan

My memories of my homeland are flooding back, from the moments of leisurely strolls or afternoons spent wandering on the beach beneath the shade of the green coconut trees, with the sound of the waves lapping against my feet. I can still picture the green roofs of Hanoi's old streets, where the rows of coconut trees met the golden sand right on the edge of the wave." Shared by Vy.

PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Paul Phan
PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Paul Phan

During the construction process, we created a regular and familiar rhythm by wrapping the brick walls and the wall consoles of old buildings into support systems. The walls were inspired by sea coconut leaves, or we could catch the plaque of brick walls, rough concrete plates, old-fashioned...Their only intention was to portray a typical "flow" of culture between Hanoi and Mui Ne.

PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Glass, Windows
© Paul Phan
PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Image 21 of 23
Section 1-1

The building incorporates locally sourced materials such as raw bricks, used wood, and steel iron. It features a lawned terrace that serves as an elevated garden, effectively minimizing solar thermal radiation. The roof is coated with coconut leaves, resulting in a green space that is both welcoming and well-suited for tropical winds.  In the days leading up to our last day of work, we would often converse or laugh, filled with happiness and joy.

PARDIS Restaurant and Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Paul Phan

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Nguyen Tan Dinh St, Mui Ne ward, Phan Thiet City,Binh Thuan province, Vietnam

Country House. Architecture
Top #Tags