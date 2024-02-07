FW JI·Huizhou Corridor / IARA

+ 26

Principal Designers: Lubin Liu, Jingqiu Zhang

Design Team: Bin Dai, Yuxin Han, Wenrui Li, Qinming Luo

Constructor: Huangshan Dehong Construction Engineering Co.

Wood Structure Technical Support: Wuhan Linhamu Construction Engineering Technology Co, Wuhan Manmu Technology Co.

Clients: Biyang Township People's Government, Yixian Agricultural and Water Resources Bureau

City: Huangshan City

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Fengwu Village, Biyang Town, Yixian County, Huangshan City. As the most well-preserved area of traditional villages in southern Anhui, Yixian County boasts rich natural landscapes and cultural heritage. However, Fengwu Village grapples with challenges common to many ordinary villages, including population outflow, aging demographics, and limited preservation of ancient buildings. In 2023, we initiated the rural revitalization charity project " Fengwu JI". By leveraging design, the initiative takes an international perspective, focusing on local characteristics and employing methods like micro-renewal and the construction of rural culture. The goal is to foster collective efforts, enriching and revitalizing the lives of Fengwu's residents and the broader rural community. "Huizhou Corridor" is one of the sub-projects within this initiative.

The project is located in the old lane at the core of the village. The old lane, approximately 16 meters long, is a crucial traffic space and the villagers' "outdoor living room." The well-preserved buildings along the lane, reportedly built in the Qing Dynasty, narrate the history and culture of the village. The lane serves as a central space for socializing, featuring a pavilion called Jixiang Ting, namely Lucky Pavilion, at one end, where villagers gather to eat and chat, especially enjoying the cool breeze during the summer.

The design goal for "Huizhou Corridor" stems from interviews with villagers, recalling the existence of covered alleys that provided shelter on rainy days. The loss of this spatial experience prompted inconveniences in daily life, with makeshift canopies proving aesthetically displeasing and short-lived. The new covered alley combines local traditions, contemporary needs, and technological advancements to create a continuous public experience and become part of the village's collective memory.

Respecting and protecting old buildings, the design utilizes prefabricated cross-laminated timber (CLT) as its structural material. The CLT offers benefits such as uniform stress distribution, lightweight strength, wood conservation, and environmental friendliness. The structural system employs small-section wooden trusses, with minimal column bases touching the ground to protect the existing environment. The truss structure, made of small-section wood, adapts well to the alley's width variations. All structural wood can be hand-lifted, avoiding large construction equipment, and connections between materials are facilitated by bolts or self-tapping screws for quick on-site assembly.

Transparent corrugated polyester sheets were chosen for the roof material to provide natural light. The irregular triangular space in the alley was transformed into a landscaped seating area, offering residents a comfortable space for relaxation and social interactions. The "Huizhou Corridor" has become a multifunctional public space. In essence, "Huizhou Corridor" is a micro-renovation initiative in Fengwu Village that gently inserts a new covered alley, providing residents with additional choices for public life. This project shapes new lives and memories for villagers while preserving the cultural heritage at the heart of their identity.