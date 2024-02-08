Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design

Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design

Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Brick, FacadeZigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, TableZigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Interior Photography, WindowsZigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, GardenZigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thornbury, Australia
  • Architects: Dan Gayfer Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  178
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dean Bradley
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artedomus, Brodware, Fibonacci Stone, Joel Elliot Furniture, Made Measure, Nook Collection, Phoenix Tapware, Volker Haug
  • Lead Architects: Dan Gayfer, Lewis Marash
  • Builder: Blueprint Constructions
Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Brick, Facade
© Dean Bradley

Text description provided by the architects. Zigzag House is not only brimming with an abundance of natural light but also an assembly of delicately detailed components that are bespoke in their design and execution. Inherent in a striking palette of materials and functionality, both practical and flexible, it is delightfully engaging as you move throughout this single-fronted family home. There was a conscious effort throughout the design process to implement an assortment of unique elements that were not only tailored for the project but in a highly detailed and considered manner.

Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Dean Bradley
Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Image 18 of 19
Plan

Delivered at different scales, these components are present throughout the house for people to not only experience but engage with. The vanity in the bathroom is one such element. The terrazzo bench top, with a 200mm drop-down apron, has a zigzag-like incision in the center that allows a hand towel to hang on what is an exposed segment of the draw finger rail; unique in its design yet engaging in that it serves a particular function for the user. 

Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Dean Bradley

Moving into the kitchen and dining spaces, the first thing that grabs your attention is the 4.6m x 1.2m custom skylight located above the island bench. The skylight is remarkable in both size and function and the voluminous natural light it provides guarantees that these central living spaces will always be inviting spaces to be in. The island bench itself is perhaps the pivotal ‘piece’ within the entire project. The use of marble is unique in the way it has been manipulated into ethereal, elegant, curving forms that portray an allure not typically associated with stone material. Rather than feeling like a slab of stone, its dainty edging and refined appearance give the impression that the bench has been carefully wrapped in thick paper or a soft sheet.

Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Table
© Dean Bradley
Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Countertop, Sink
© Dean Bradley

Although the idea of a bar nook is nothing new, there are several small-scale features within that are not only tailormade but high functioning…especially for those who like wine! Wine glasses can be hung from a solid board of timber via routed slots into which the stems of the glass effortlessly slide. The drawers below have been customized with wine rack inserts in which the labels of bottles can be displayed upon opening the drawer, a unique assortment of elements that again engages the user. 

Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Dean Bradley
Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Image 19 of 19
Elevations and sections
Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Dean Bradley

One of the most apparent features of the house is the solid European Oak timber parquetry flooring laid throughout in a ‘Chevron’ pattern. Though not unique as such, this distinctive, lively zigzag pattern is an effective divergence from the more flowing, smooth materials such as the marble on the island bench and porcelain paneling employed on the cooktop bench. 

Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Garden
© Dean Bradley

Project gallery

Cite: "Zigzag House / Dan Gayfer Design" 08 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013086/zigzag-house-dan-gayfer-design> ISSN 0719-8884

