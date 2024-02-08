Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. House F / bogenfeld Architektur

House F / bogenfeld Architektur

Save
House F / bogenfeld Architektur

House F / bogenfeld Architektur - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse F / bogenfeld Architektur - Exterior PhotographyHouse F / bogenfeld Architektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Countertop, Chair, WindowsHouse F / bogenfeld Architektur - Interior Photography, Living RoomHouse F / bogenfeld Architektur - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Austria
  • Architects: bogenfeld Architektur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  122
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Violetta Wakolbinger
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bauder Ges.m.b.H, Böhler Fenster, Freistil Werkstatt für Gestaltung, Fussböden Pammer, Harald Seyr, P2 Elektrotechnik OG, Palisa Bauelemente, Stern & Hafferl Baugesellschaft m.b.H., Tischlerei Berhard Hitl
  • Structural Planning: GSB Gesmbh
  • Competition Planning, Design Planning: Arch. Di Birgit Kornmüller, Arch. Di Gerald Zehetner
  • Competition Planning, Design Planning, Detail Planning: Arch. Debby Haepers, M. Arch. Andrea Hilmbauer-Hofmacher
  • Building Physics: Ing. Wolfgang Kögelberger
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Single family house
  • House Technic Design Consultant: M-TEC Energie.Innovativ GmbH
  • Country: Austria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House F / bogenfeld Architektur - Exterior Photography
© Violetta Wakolbinger

"Yes, that's what you'd like: a villa in the green with a large terrace, the Baltic Sea in front, Friedrichstrasse behind: with a beautiful view, rural chic, and from the bathroom, you can see the Zugspitze – but in the evening, you're not far from the cinema..." wrote Kurt Tucholsky in Berlin in 1927 in his humorous poem "Ideal and Reality," concluding with "Every happiness has a catch. We want so much: to have. To be. And to matter. That someone has it all: that is rare."

Save this picture!
House F / bogenfeld Architektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Violetta Wakolbinger
Save this picture!
House F / bogenfeld Architektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows
© Violetta Wakolbinger
Save this picture!
House F / bogenfeld Architektur - Image 15 of 16
Plan - Ground floor

Of course, we're not by the sea, but almost. The lake view from the first floor is breathtaking. In the foreground, sailboats sway in the harbor, in the background, the kitschy blue Attersee and the mountains. And yes, the house is also rural chic. In the garden, it's more rural, inside, it's reduced, almost ascetic.

Save this picture!
House F / bogenfeld Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Violetta Wakolbinger
Save this picture!
House F / bogenfeld Architektur - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Violetta Wakolbinger

There's not much except for simple wood, concrete, a few thin steel columns, and a lot of transparency to the outside. In this airy, refined atmosphere, life is good. Only the big city is not immediately behind, as with Tucholsky. But having it all is rare, as the writer and journalist accurately observed a century ago.

Save this picture!
House F / bogenfeld Architektur - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Violetta Wakolbinger

There wasn't much space on the small plot. That's why there weren't so many options for placing the volume. The house is narrow and long, nestling against the western edge. This keeps the garden as large as possible while ensuring a good view. Everything is oriented "inwards" towards the garden on the ground floor. Only on the first floor does the house practically change orientation and face the lake, overlooking the road in front. Like a lookout, everything can be seen from here.

Save this picture!
House F / bogenfeld Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Violetta Wakolbinger

Externally, the house is also modest. The pitched roof corresponds to the typology found here. The clear form of the wooden construction and its black-lacquered wooden facade draws inspiration from the many boathouses around the lake.

Save this picture!
House F / bogenfeld Architektur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows
© Violetta Wakolbinger

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
bogenfeld Architektur
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria
Cite: "House F / bogenfeld Architektur" 08 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013057/house-f-bogenfeld-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags