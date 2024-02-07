Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Shadow House / Grotto

Shadow House / Grotto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeShadow House / Grotto - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, GardenShadow House / Grotto - Interior Photography, WindowsShadow House / Grotto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamShadow House / Grotto - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bayswater, Australia
  • Director: Craig Nener
  • Landscape Designer: Michelle Kar
  • Indigenous Art: Warmun Art Center
  • Studio Art: Gordon Barney
  • Living Room Artwork: Tracey Ramsay
  • Front Bedroom: Geraldine Bedford
  • Hallway Art: Melissa Boughey
  • Studio Room Art: Kyle Hughes-Odgers
  • Steel Structure: Met West
  • Concrete Slabs: Capital Recycling
  • Timber Windows: Furntech Joinery
  • City: Bayswater
  • Country: Australia
Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Garden
© Jack Lovel

"Shadow House" is an alteration and addition project that harmoniously blends old and new elements while celebrating the beauty of nature and natural light. The new addition, clad in charred jarrah, gracefully recedes into the background, allowing the original circa 1900 cottage to maintain its prominence and heritage within the streetscape.

Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Jack Lovel
Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Image 40 of 45
Kitchen Section
Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Interior Photography, Facade
© Jack Lovel

Mindful of its environmental impact, the addition incorporates many reclaimed materials. The expansive living area extends southwest to northeast, boasting a raking roofline that captures the morning sun and brings the life of the jacaranda trees into the space, while the afternoon sun energizes the living activities until sundown.

Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Jack Lovel
Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Image 34 of 45
Elevations
Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Interior Photography, Facade
© Jack Lovel

Tucked away in the southern corner, a separate studio with a private courtyard features a dark timber-lined interior, offering a focused and tranquil guest suite. An airy atrium buffers the living area and studio, showcasing a warm, raw, jarrah-lined courtyard that invites a moment of pause upon entering the backyard.

Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Jack Lovel
Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Image 33 of 45
Plan
Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Jack Lovel
Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jack Lovel

The contrasting integration of old and new structures creates a multitude of atmospheric spaces, each characterized by dynamic lighting and raw materials throughout the day. These thoughtfully designed spaces encourage fluid and unimpeded daily living, making life delightful and inspiring for the inhabitants.

Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Windows
© Jack Lovel
Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Interior Photography, Door, Bedroom
© Jack Lovel
Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Image 35 of 45
Elevation Concept

Conceived as an attempt at thoughtful design, both environmentally and experientially, the Shadow House offers a living experience bathed in natural light and embraced by the landscape. Its environmentally conscious construction allows the client to be inspired while remaining aware of living well.

Save this picture!
Shadow House / Grotto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Jack Lovel

Project gallery

About this office
Grotto
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
