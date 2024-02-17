Pudong Adolescent Activity Center and Civic Art Center / Scenic Architecture Office

+ 40

PIC: Xiaofeng Zhu, Xinjia Zhuang( Scenic Architecture Office); Qun Zeng, Yue Kang(Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co. Ltd)

Conceptual And Schematic Design Phase: Pablo Gonzalez Riera, Shan Liang, Jie Du, Tai Sheng, Yu Xi, Yan’an Shi, Yan Zhou, Ziwei Shen

Design Development, Construction Design And Construction Assistance Phase: Meng Jiang, Jie Du, Junyuan Wang, Xiaosheng Lin, Xianmei Hu

Interior Design Team: Meng Jiang, Jie Du, Junyuan Wang, Xiaosheng Lin

Interior Drawing: Jinpeng Ji, Suqi Bian

Interns: Tao Xie, Yunni Gan, Chengjun Sha, Chenhui Ye, Wenqian Weng, Xiaoyue Song, Haopeng Sun

Structural Design: Xi Chen, Jianghao Liang, Wei Li, Dan Sang, Jiakai Xi, Cong Fu

Water Supply And Drainage Design: Bolin You, Junjun Geng, Chenguang Shan, Wenhua Du, Jinyue Shi, Fu Sun, Qinglong Chang

Hvac Design: Weichang Zhu, Zhenzhong Tang, Weilin Zhang, Yaowei Ye, Jin Zhou, Yi Liu

Electrical Design Team: Yifeng Zhang, Chengli Zhou, Yicong Zhu, Changhui Xu

Curtain Wall Design: Ruifeng Ma, Taixi Zhu, Zhifeng Li

Landscape Design Team: Hongtai Li, Yirong Shen, Jirong Gu, Jing Zhu

Curtain Wall Detailed Design: Zheng Wei, Bo Song, Hai Lin, Pan Wu

Energy Saving Design: Chengyu Tang

Foundation Pit Design: Wenhui Jiang

Green Building Design Consultants: Kai Cheng, Tiehui Guo, Yong Ling

Budget Estimate: Liyi Li

BIM: Dongsheng Zhang, Jian Liu, Daiwei Chen, Huanrui Zhang, Qi Zhao, Guan Tan, Zhihua Ding, Wenhua Cha, Zihao Lu

Structural Consultant Of The Bridge: Zhun Zhang

Client: Shanghai Pudong New District Education Bureau

General Contractor : Shanghai Construction No.7 (Group) Co., Ltd

Operator: Pudong Adolescent Activity Center, Pudong Civic Art Center

Project Supervisor: Shanghai Jianke Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd

Local Design Institute: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co. Ltd

City: Pudong

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Pudong Culture Community, planned as a culture hub in Shanghai, will become a new destination for cultural activities in Pudong New District. Located in the middle block of the Culture Community, the site of the Youth and Children’s Center and the Public Culture and Art Center is divided by a river into a larger eastern part and a smaller western part.

At the northern block of the Culture Community stands the existing Pudong Library; the Pudong Planning Museum and City Art Center (designed by David Chipperfield Architects) will be built in the southern block. These three blocks will not only be connected below ground but also be integrated into a common landscape containing other public facilities, such as metro plazas and reading gardens.

To respond to both the outer urban space and the inner functional needs of the project, we designed a multistoried space articulated through interactive platforms. “Boxes” in different scales are scattered on these platforms and host the various operations—auditoriums, galleries, activity rooms, lobbies, and café and canteen, among others.

The platforms compose the two interlocked courtyard structures. The auditorium (with a seating capacity of 1,000) and the Art Center sit on the west ring connected to the metro plaza, while the Children’s Center is located at the east ring, which is surrounded by open greenery. By overlapping and linking with each other, the platforms stimulate interactions across the different areas. The garden platform, which spans across the river links two lobbies on either side and is the spine of public flow.

With various indoor and outdoor spaces on the platforms on the second to the fourth floor, the design frees up ground space, thereby creating an open zone between the library and the Pudong Planning Museum. This forms a pedestrian hub for the entire cultural community.

The Pudong Culture Community responds to the environment and function with a two-pronged concept: the large holistic platforms reciprocate the urban scale, while the “scattered boxes” engage the more intimate scale of individual users. The Center combines these two scales to not only provide enjoyable spaces for the daily use of the building but also to convene with the environment in presenting a dynamic public stage for urban life.