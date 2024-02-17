Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Xujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Exterior Photography, CityscapeXujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Exterior Photography, CityscapeXujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeXujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Beam, SteelXujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - More Images

Recreation & Training, Public Architecture, Renovation
Xuhui, China
  • Architects: HPP Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  306000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:AST Studio, CreatAR Images
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CSG, Evergreen, Laminam, Pohang
  • Lead Architects: Jens Kump
  • Architecture Design: Yan Xue, Xiaoye Wang, Yue Ma, Xiaotian Bo, Maria Kohl, Zhouhui Wang, Fan He, John Daniel Winstead V, Myriam Hamdi, Weishan Lian, Hongbin Wang, Jingping Wang, Jiajun Shen, Tianxiang Li
  • Lighting Consultant: GD-Lighting
  • Partners: Jens Kump, Wei Yu
  • Associate Partner: Qi Ren
  • Interior Design: Amanda Xu, Jing Zuo, Jiang Lan, Eoghan Dalton, Bowen Gu, Xiaorong Wang, Xiaolei Wang, Mengping Tang, Yuanyuan Niu, Qianqian Cao, Zhixuan Zhang, Xiaodan Ji, Chunli Xie, Danny Huang, Ming Xu
  • Landscape Design: Yi Kang, Yaping Xu, JIngjing Ni, Mengyao Xing, Yuqing Fu, René Rheims
  • Local Design Institute: Arcplus Institute of Shanghai Architectural Design & Research
  • Clients: Shanghai Administration of Sports, Shanghai Jiushi (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • Program : Public Architecture, Refurbishment, Sports Architecture
  • Façade Consultant: SuP Ingenieure GmbH
  • City: Xuhui
  • Country: China
Xujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. Xujiahui Sports Park, formerly known as the Shang­hai Sports Center, was planned in the 1960s. Over nearly half a century, buildings such as Shang­hai Indoor Stadium (1973), Shanghai Swimming Center (1983), Shanghai Stadium, and East Asia Tower (1997) have been successively constructed to host top-level sports events over the years. They reflect significant memories of the sports devel­opment in Shanghai and even China, becoming an undeniable landmark of Shanghai’s sports culture. The vision of the project is to transform this area into a new, open, and vibrant urban space.

Xujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Image 20 of 26
Masterplan index
Xujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Exterior Photography
© AST Studio
Xujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Exterior Photography
© CreatAR Images

Based on the results of the research, HPP pro­poses an overall planning concept of “one axis, two wings, and a loop”. The functions of the 2 major professional venues are preserved to form a” pro­fessional event axis”, while the remaining sites are 2 major park sectors in the north and south, creating a green and active urban public space. In addition, a loop is designed to organize the park. The outer running track integrates the urban environment while the inner track surrounds and connects the main venues.

Xujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© CreatAR Images

Functional upgrade for historical buildings: Renovation of the venues has upgraded and pre­served the original architecture and construction. The interior spaces have been adaptively modified to fulfill the contemporary requirements of top-level events and their supporting spaces. The original design elements of the Shanghai Indoor Stadium are reserved and integrated into the renovation. The structure has been reinforced, the grand stage inside the building has been removed, and new circular seating areas have been added with additional movable seats, a box area, and spaces for VIP ser­vices.

Xujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© CreatAR Images
Xujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Beam, Steel
© CreatAR Images

After renovation, the interior space is made for rapid division and switching of the venues. It will not only serve as the home stadium of the Shanghai basketball team but will also be able to host diverse commercial events. After renovation, Shanghai Swimming Center, once used for public swimming events and as the training place for teenagers professionals, and diving teams, is now a new civic water sports center. The original walls at the end of the central swimming pool were removed and replaced by a full-height glass curtain wall, introducing more sunlight. The renovation of the East Asia Tower is inspired by Shanghai’s city flower, magnolia, and torch as a symbol for sports activities.

Xujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Image 18 of 26
Planning Structure 03
Xujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© CreatAR Images
Xujiahui Sports Park / HPP Architects - Interior Photography
© CreatAR Images

New building of the Sports Complex: As the completely newly constructed building in the park, the Sports Complex is located on the second underground level, seamlessly blending into the park through landscape architecture. With a GFA of almost 60,000 m2, it serves also as a connec­tion place to the metro lines and further improves the public accessibility. The Sports Complex includes badminton courts, table tennis courts, and tennis courts, while the outdoor area accommodates bas­ketball courts, as well as tennis courts. After renovation, now Xujiahui Sports Park become one of Shanghai’s best-equipped public places for sports and culture.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No.1500 Zhongshan South Second Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China

HPP Architects
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingPublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationChina

