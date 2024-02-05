Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura

+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Recreation & Training, Sustainability
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Soek Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  415
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FEG Brasil, Granitorre, REFAX, Reset madeira ecológica, Sulmetais
  • Arquitetos Líderes: Kiko Castello Branco, Lucas Cunha
  • Project Team: Ana Paula Gomes, Júlia Brückmann
  • Intern: Maria Eduarda Pereira de Almeida
  • Structural Engineering: Gama Z engenharia
  • Installations: Ramoska $ castellani
  • Climate: GreenWatt
  • Automation: Apply & Solve
  • Lighting Design: Zenit Design
  • Landscape Design: Cardim Arquitetura Paisagística
  • Irrigation Consultant: Monteiro Irrigação
  • Fencing Consultant : Inovatec
  • Construction Company: BIX Soluções Construtivas
  • Program: Complexo esportivo com áreas de lazer, bar e restaurante
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. Guided by temporality, the project of the Praia JK sand sports complex was conceived by Soek Arquitetura to occupy a vacant lot on one of the main avenues of the city of São Paulo. Developed to remain on the lot for a limited but indefinite time, the project used pre-fabricated and modular solutions and construction systems, allowing for efficient and swift assembly and future dismantling.

Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Carolina Lacaz
Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Carolina Lacaz
Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Image 29 of 34
Site plan
Site plan
Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Carolina Lacaz

The majority of the lot is occupied by sand courts. In the remaining space, an orthogonal grid of white-painted two-story metal beams and pillars was implemented to house the complementary programs of the complex: changing rooms, storage rooms, administrative spaces, a restaurant, and a bar. The programs that require enclosed environments are organized by four boxes positioned within the structural grid, covered with pre-fabricated wooden panels that follow the modularity of the project and allow for opening and closing through vertically opening panels.

Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Carolina Lacaz
Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Image 30 of 34
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, Beam
© Carolina Lacaz
Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Glass
© Carolina Lacaz

Attached to the main structure, two passive sun control systems were installed to filter direct light, providing comfort to the building's users. Perforated wavy screen panels were used on the north and east facades, and linear brises on the roof.

Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Carolina Lacaz

The finishes and materials refer to the organic materials present in the complex, such as the exposed aggregate on the floor, which blends with the sand of the courts, and the wood from the vegetation, both breaking away from the rigidity of the materials of the surrounding buildings. The white structure serves as a neutral base for the other materials and vegetation.

Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Carolina Lacaz
Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Carolina Lacaz
Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Image 32 of 34
Section
Section
Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam, Deck
© Carolina Lacaz

The vegetation permeates the structural grid, disregarding the modularity that governs all the other components of the project in the horizontal and vertical planes through voids in the floor of the upper level. On the upper level, the perimeter is occupied by vedelias, xanadus, and philodendrons that overflow beyond their planters, along with other landscaping elements and the natural cladding of the boxes, breaking the neutrality and industrial rigidity of the other elements.

Praia JK Sports Complex / Soek Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Carolina Lacaz

Address:Av. Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek - Itaim Bibi, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

Top #Tags