Farnocchia Chapel / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto

Architecture And Engeneering: Michele Grazzini, Andrea Tonazzini, Giorgia Colombo

City: Stazzema

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The construction of a small chapel arises from the desire to provide a new recognizable landmark within the mountain village of Farnocchia. From the outside, the archetypal pyramid-shaped form reinterprets the traditional elements of the area, in particular the old triangular huts that once characterized the region.

The entrance, emphasized by a narrow passage, is filtered by a stone block carved as a staircase, which aspires to recall a contained monumentality and harmoniously coexists with the intimacy of the space. Inside, the dimly lit environment is enlivened by a candle and a skylight, through which light, rain, and wind can enter.

The structure is made up of a framework clad with raw wooden planks. The construction is the result of a participatory building process for the community of Farnocchia.