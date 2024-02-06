Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Chapel
Stazzema, Italy
Farnocchia Chapel / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto
© Grazzini Tonazzini, Giorgia Colombo Architetto

Text description provided by the architects. The construction of a small chapel arises from the desire to provide a new recognizable landmark within the mountain village of Farnocchia. From the outside, the archetypal pyramid-shaped form reinterprets the traditional elements of the area, in particular the old triangular huts that once characterized the region.

Farnocchia Chapel / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto
© Grazzini Tonazzini, Giorgia Colombo Architetto
Farnocchia Chapel / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto
© Grazzini Tonazzini, Giorgia Colombo Architetto
Farnocchia Chapel / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto - Image 14 of 14

The entrance, emphasized by a narrow passage, is filtered by a stone block carved as a staircase, which aspires to recall a contained monumentality and harmoniously coexists with the intimacy of the space. Inside, the dimly lit environment is enlivened by a candle and a skylight, through which light, rain, and wind can enter.

Farnocchia Chapel / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto - Interior Photography
© Grazzini Tonazzini, Giorgia Colombo Architetto
Farnocchia Chapel / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto
© Grazzini Tonazzini, Giorgia Colombo Architetto

The structure is made up of a framework clad with raw wooden planks. The construction is the result of a participatory building process for the community of Farnocchia.

Farnocchia Chapel / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto - Interior Photography, Windows
© Grazzini Tonazzini, Giorgia Colombo Architetto

Project location

Address:55040 Stazzema, Province of Lucca, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Grazzini Tonazzini
Office
Giorgia Colombo Architetto
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelItaly
