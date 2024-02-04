Xiangshan Art Commune / Office Canopy of Architecture

+ 20

Design Team: Yiru Xu, Zhang Zhang, Chunchun Wu, Maowei Guan, Binnan Xie, Xiaofen Yang, Jiaqi Zhou

Art Director: Tian Liu

Project Management: Shengzhao Li, Fanrui Wu

Team: Xinyuan Zhang, Liangyong Li, Xiaoyun Luo, Ziyuan Chen, Tianning Xue, Jianzhi Tang

Clients: Dexin Group of Industry, Business and Culture

Branding: Open Matter Institute

City: Hang Zhou Shi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within the Xiangshan Art Commune in the Xihu District of Hangzhou, which has been in a state of waiting for commercial development for many years since its construction. This project is now under the responsibility of the Dexing Group of Industry, Business, and Culture for the construction and operation of the art spaces within it. The project involves the renovation of the architectural facades, landscaping, and interior transformation of four factory-style buildings, of which the four rooms are being transformed into contemporary art exhibition halls, while the ground floor is being renovated into an art merchandise store.

In the early stages of the project, we worked with the Open Matter Institute to refine the overall branding strategy for the museum. As the spatial design team, we provided a spatial translation strategy that integrates the museum's positioning and brand symbols, including the design of spatial elements, narrative logic, exhibition circulation planning, and logistical transport flow improvements. To balance the brand's output requirements and the flexibility of the exhibition halls, we proposed a creative concept that extends the "warehouse" theme into a fluid and multi-layered material, floating capsules, and an atmosphere imbued with a sense of science fiction.

Through distinctive elements such as curved grilles and silver foil arches, we take advantage of the existing spatial conditions to abstractly represent the "warehouse" concept in the interior design of the exhibition hall. Meanwhile, a massive mirrored capsule art installation floats above the ceiling of the store, creating a wondrous, ever-changing, and highly recognizable spatial experience. The entrance to the exhibition hall and the store's counter both feature a special metal rusting technique, highlighting their fluid and multi-meaning qualities.

Throughout the design process, we have engaged in a series of communications with the previous design team to ensure alignment with the spatial strategy and its implementation. The project also represents an architect's attempt to respond multiple times to the same site and layered design concepts. In terms of operation, the museum has successfully hosted numerous art exhibitions, forum salons, cultural and creative markets, creative activities, etc. While serving as the "cultural engine" of the Xiangshan Art Commune, it also provides a unique source of cultural energy for schools within the area as well as the artistic industries in Hangzhou.