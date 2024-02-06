Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Sorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos

Sorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos

Sorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, ChairSorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, WindowsSorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingSorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, ShelvingSorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Commercial Architecture
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Nitsche Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  194 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Mascaro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vira Iluminação
  • Lead Architect: Pedro Nitsche
  • Design: Nitsche Arquitetos, Thiago Pontes, Guido Collino, Murilo Barcellos
  • Lighting: Vira Iluminação
  • Woodwork: JW Marcenaria
  • Locksmiths: Ramos Instalações
  • Program: Commercial
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Sorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Mascaro

The spatiality. Our major goal was to increase the capacity and the quality of books, records and CD storage and exhibition, of the “Desculpe a Poeira” (Sorry for the Dust), a second-hand book store within ten years of existence.

Sorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade
© Pedro Mascaro

The place has the same inner volume as a container, 50 m³; alongside an area of 18.6m² (3m x 6.2m), and a ceiling height of 2.72m. So, its layout was optimized to ensure perimetral circulation around the central bookcase, promoting the book storage gaining in all the walls and planned furniture. In total, it was possible to obtain 155 linear meters for the exhibition, and yet enable the addition of a working table at the backward, diametral opposite to the entrance. The entrance has an iron frame door, emulating the old commercial traditional facades of São Paulo with its gates in iron and glass.

Sorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Pedro Mascaro

Originally, the spot was a garage for only one car, destined for one of the apartments of the housing complex, with direct access to the street. Nowadays, lots of these single garages have become small businesses, such as restaurants, bodegas, and bookstores, demonstrating the potential of an old vehicle spot repurposed for new uses.

Sorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 11 of 16
Plan

The furnishings. 155 linear meters of books exhibition space, distributed in the following furnishings: 82 linear meters in the WALL SHELVINGS (6 meters long by 2.72m high), on both side walls, fixed with a rack system, with a distance of 28cm between them, made with loose boards 20cm wide;

Sorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Pedro Mascaro

14 linear meters in the BACK SHELF (2.77 meters long by 2.72m high), covered in “guava-colored FormicaTM”, with a working table throughout all its extension with 50cm deep. Shelf with different heights and depths.

Sorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 13 of 16
Section BB

26 linear meters in the CENTRAL BOOKCASE (3.08 meters long by 2.20m high), double-sided, 50cm deep (25cm on each side) that also works as a lighting spot, with RGB LEDs tapes on its tops, using it for the room general illumination. Galvanized metal sheets along the sides for photographs, letters, and postcards display. In the center, it has two empty spaces to allocate the two mobile displays.

Sorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Pedro Mascaro

15 linear meters in two MOBILE DISPLAYS (1.20 meters long by 1m high each), double-sided, with 50cm deep, over casters, that allowed being moved to outside the room, serving as exhibitors in the sidewalk.

Sorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Pedro Mascaro

18 linear meters in the SHOWCASE BOOKSHELF (1.30 meters long by 2.20m high), also double-sided, 50cm depth (25cm on each side) with built-in LED lighting in the shelves, and galvanized metal sheets along the sides such as in the central bookcase.

Sorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pedro Mascaro

Cite: "Sorry for the Dust Bookstore / Nitsche Arquitetos" [Sebo Desculpe a Poeira / Nitsche Arquitetos] 06 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012899/sorry-for-the-dust-bookstore-nitsche-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags