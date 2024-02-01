Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae

+ 14

Renovation • Ciudad Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam Architects: Nhabe Scholae

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Do Sy

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cửa Nhôm , Luu’s Atelier , Ori Lighting , Xanh

Lead Architects: Dau Sy Nghia

Design Team: Nguyễn Anh Cường, Đậu Sỹ Nghĩa, Nguyễn Văn Thịnh, Nguyễn Hữu Lộc, Lê Quang Lộc

Clients: Bơ By Butterman

Main Constractor: Đôi Bạn Construction.

City: Ciudad Ho Chi Minh

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Bơ Bakery renovation project is an endeavor to revitalize the ambiance of an old shophouse - an architectural typology characteristic of the Saigonese urban fabric.

Confronted by this constrained scope, our interventions are geared towards unraveling and restoring the diminishing bond between megapolis-dwellers and nature: retaining and nurturing as many multidimensional openings as possible, orchestrating the circulation, reinterpreting the language of the balcony in the form of hanging gardens, and seamlessly integrating materials that are imbued with a sense of temporality.

All these elements unite within a promenade architecturale, where individuals can once again receive light, shadow, trees, earth, and sky.