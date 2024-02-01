Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation
Ciudad Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
  • Architects: Nhabe Scholae
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Do Sy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cửa Nhôm , Luu’s Atelier, Ori Lighting, Xanh
  • Lead Architects: Dau Sy Nghia
  • Design Team: Nguyễn Anh Cường, Đậu Sỹ Nghĩa, Nguyễn Văn Thịnh, Nguyễn Hữu Lộc, Lê Quang Lộc
  • Clients: Bơ By Butterman
  • Main Constractor: Đôi Bạn Construction.
  • City: Ciudad Ho Chi Minh
  • Country: Vietnam
Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography
© Do Sy

Text description provided by the architects. Bơ Bakery renovation project is an endeavor to revitalize the ambiance of an old shophouse - an architectural typology characteristic of the Saigonese urban fabric.

Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Handrail
© Do Sy
Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae - Image 18 of 19
Facade
Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography, Beam
© Do Sy

Confronted by this constrained scope, our interventions are geared towards unraveling and restoring the diminishing bond between megapolis-dwellers and nature: retaining and nurturing as many multidimensional openings as possible, orchestrating the circulation, reinterpreting the language of the balcony in the form of hanging gardens, and seamlessly integrating materials that are imbued with a sense of temporality.

Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Garden
© Do Sy
Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography
© Do Sy
Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae - Image 17 of 19
Axonometric
Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Do Sy
Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae - Image 15 of 19
Second Floor Plan

All these elements unite within a promenade architecturale, where individuals can once again receive light, shadow, trees, earth, and sky.

Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography, Beam
© Do Sy

Project location

Address:Ciudad Ho Chi Minh, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Nhabe Scholae
Refurbishment Renovation Vietnam
Cite: "Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae" 01 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012851/bo-bakery-nhabe-scholae> ISSN 0719-8884

