Bơ Bakery / Nhabe Scholae

-
Architects: Nhabe Scholae
- Area: 160 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Do Sy
-
Manufacturers: Cửa Nhôm , Luu’s Atelier, Ori Lighting, Xanh
-
Lead Architects: Dau Sy Nghia
- Design Team: Nguyễn Anh Cường, Đậu Sỹ Nghĩa, Nguyễn Văn Thịnh, Nguyễn Hữu Lộc, Lê Quang Lộc
- Clients: Bơ By Butterman
- Main Constractor: Đôi Bạn Construction.
- City: Ciudad Ho Chi Minh
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Bơ Bakery renovation project is an endeavor to revitalize the ambiance of an old shophouse - an architectural typology characteristic of the Saigonese urban fabric.
Confronted by this constrained scope, our interventions are geared towards unraveling and restoring the diminishing bond between megapolis-dwellers and nature: retaining and nurturing as many multidimensional openings as possible, orchestrating the circulation, reinterpreting the language of the balcony in the form of hanging gardens, and seamlessly integrating materials that are imbued with a sense of temporality.
All these elements unite within a promenade architecturale, where individuals can once again receive light, shadow, trees, earth, and sky.