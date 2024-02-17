Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Ikigai Restaurant / Hiero Arc

+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Anápolis, Brazil
  • Architects: Hiero Arc
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6028 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Igor Carvalho
  • Lead Architects: Samara Almeida, Guilherme Castro
  • Collaborators: Bruno Pimentel, Lidyanne Souza
  • Interns: Nicolle Borges, Geovana Castro, Elisa Valle
  • City: Anápolis
  • Country: Brazil
Ikigai Restaurant / Hiero Arc - Interior Photography, Windows
© Igor Carvalho

Text description provided by the architects. In the interior of Brazil, in the Midwest region, specifically in Goiás, the Ikigai restaurant project aims to blend two passions of the owners: gastronomy and gardening. Additionally, the place offers an experience that allows visitors to take a break from the hustle and bustle of urban life, enabling a connection with a serene environment. The restaurant seeks to provide an experience of peace and simplicity, offering a glimpse of what is truly sublime and natural.

Ikigai Restaurant / Hiero Arc - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Igor Carvalho
Ikigai Restaurant / Hiero Arc - Image 27 of 28
Plan
Ikigai Restaurant / Hiero Arc - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Igor Carvalho
Ikigai Restaurant / Hiero Arc - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Igor Carvalho

The pursuit of authenticity and naturalness permeates various aspects of the project. Raw materials, exposed installations, revealed structures, and the simplicity of the furniture, such as wire chairs, aims to reflect the identity of the local culture.

Ikigai Restaurant / Hiero Arc - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Igor Carvalho

The beauty and form of plants fill the space, captivating those who frequent it. The presence of a water mirror provides areas for contemplation and relaxation, creating a sense of immersion in nature. Along with abundant natural lighting and ventilation, the project intends to transform the restaurant into a temporary retreat.

Ikigai Restaurant / Hiero Arc - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Igor Carvalho

The restaurant's operation occupies an old house, adapted to accommodate technical areas. The kitchen is visually integrated into the main hall, allowing direct interaction between chefs and customers. The large glass opening creates a visual connection, turning the environment into a stage that attracts those interested in the gastronomic process.

In the neighboring plot, incorporated into the project, areas for customers are located: reception, waiting area, and dining hall for tables. The metal mesh delineates the covered space, emphasizing the courtyards through voids. Tables, landscaping, and the water mirror integrate into a geometric system, forming a simple mesh on the floor and roof. Landscaping, occupying voids, lines of sight, floor, wall, and ceiling, adds complexity to what initially seems to be a simple construction.

Ikigai Restaurant / Hiero Arc - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Igor Carvalho

The owner, who enjoys planting and caring for plants as a hobby, transforms the space into a nursery, where seedlings are sold to customers, providing a constant transformation of the restaurant's landscape.

Ikigai Restaurant / Hiero Arc - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Igor Carvalho

The project includes an Omakasse-style kitchen for exclusive gastronomic services and customer service. The space features a centralized counter to welcome customers and serves as a kitchen laboratory, where the chef creates and tests signature dishes, conducts courses and produces virtual content. Dramatization is added to the scene through a single wooden pendant, resembling a lantern, which exclusively illuminates the dishes and gastronomic production.

Ikigai Restaurant / Hiero Arc - Exterior Photography
© Igor Carvalho

It is evident the realization of a place that becomes a restaurant-nursery, seamlessly integrating these two functions, offering the best of both worlds to users.

Ikigai Restaurant / Hiero Arc - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Igor Carvalho

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Anápolis, GO, Brazil

About this office
Hiero Arc
Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsBrazil

Cite: "Ikigai Restaurant / Hiero Arc" [Restaurante Ikigai / Hiero Arc] 17 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012827/ikigai-restaurant-hiero-arc> ISSN 0719-8884

