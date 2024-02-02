Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. ROTATING House / AD+studio

ROTATING House / AD+studio

Save
ROTATING House / AD+studio

ROTATING House / AD+studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeROTATING House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Facade, CourtyardROTATING House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairROTATING House / AD+studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeROTATING House / AD+studio - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Da Nang, Vietnam
  • Architects: AD+studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  • Lead Architects: Nguyễn ĐặngLead Architects: Nguyễn Đặng Anh Dũng Anh Dũng
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ROTATING House / AD+studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. ROTATING house, located in a new urban area, is the house of a nuclear family – a couple and their two children. The client hopes to find peace and prioritize the space for the development of their kids. The popular urban housing design is a setback of 1m – 2m from the land boundary to open side windows, which leads to the lack of privacy between buildings.

Save this picture!
ROTATING House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Hoang Le

From this context, our design aims to remain INWARD. Inspired by the multi-layered composition of a typical traditional local house – Hoi An house, the project utilizes the entire width of the site, opening to the inner landscape; simultaneously, the site is divided into five parts lengthwise: two living spaces interwoven with three gardens, all connected by the "nhà nối” (connecting block).

Save this picture!
ROTATING House / AD+studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
ROTATING House / AD+studio - Image 22 of 25
Diagram
Save this picture!
ROTATING House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Hoang Le

The concept of ROTATING the entire building 45 degrees creates an oblique azimuth, reducing the parallelism between the building edge and the site boundary. The unexpected direction, together with the interwoven space - solid (inside) & void (outside) - increases the depth of the building. The ROTATING also addresses feng shui, bringing the house's sharp corner to the intersection to defuse the internal road facing towards the rear facade. It also forms an active ventilation path on the whole.

Save this picture!
ROTATING House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
ROTATING House / AD+studio - Image 24 of 25
Diagram
Save this picture!
ROTATING House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Glass, Column
© Hoang Le

The entire ground floor is devoted to the children's “learning by playing” activities. It includes the empty floor between two gardens, altogether forming a large playground. The remaining functions - working space & kitchen for the parents - are reduced and “side with” as a "supported zone," keeping the children's activities always in sight.

Save this picture!
ROTATING House / AD+studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
ROTATING House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Bedroom
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
ROTATING House / AD+studio - Image 25 of 25
Location
Save this picture!
ROTATING House / AD+studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le

The first floor is ROTATED 180 degrees compared to the ground floor, creating a closed layout around an inner courtyard, where the landscape and all the views are located. Together with the indigenous Hoi An's tile roof system, the house is well adapted to the local climate, and it emphasizes the surprising transition from the contemporary exterior to the intimate atmosphere inside.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AD+studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "ROTATING House / AD+studio" 02 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012820/rotating-house-ad-plus-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags