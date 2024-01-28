Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. South Korea
  5. SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS

SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS

Save
SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS

SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - Interior PhotographySKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - Interior Photography, StairsSKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - Interior PhotographySKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeSKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Jung-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: LMTLS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Swan Park
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Beam Monster, Daeyeong Metal, Kumkang Glass
  • Design Architects: Daeho Lee (Partner in charge), Jaeyual Lee, Beomki Lee
  • Architecture And Interior Design: LMTLS
  • City: Jung-gu
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Swan Park

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the vibrant heart of Myeong-dong, Seoul, the skin1004 flagship store emerges as a distinctive presence in a saturated landscape of skincare boutiques. The essence of this differentiation lies in meticulous, creative space design, serving as the cornerstone for shaping the brand's unique identity and resonance with the public.  As the pioneer of the first offline flagship store in Myeongdong, skin1004 embraces the profound concept of "untouched nature," liberating itself from the cliche of nature in green hues. Instead, it introduces a newly crafted landscape, bathed in rich brown and beige tones inspired by the pristine nature of Madagascar, surrounded by rocks, pebbles, and sand. The design aims to offer a distinct experience by blending various landscapes within the urban environment. This intentional contrast with the bustling city outside creates a captivating space, sparking curiosity and providing an intriguing escape for visitors.

Save this picture!
SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - Interior Photography
© Swan Park

The façade of the flagship store boldly features an intense rock texture, a departure from the conventional glass storefronts of Myeong-dong. The strategic integration of brass metal in the entrance and windows epitomizes Skin1004's modern brand philosophy, transforming raw elements of untouched nature, symbolized by rocks, into cosmetic products through advanced technology. The curved windows, brass benches, and carefully curated landscaping contribute to the creation of a three-dimensional space, transcending a simple two-dimensional pattern.

Save this picture!
SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - Interior Photography
© Swan Park
Save this picture!
SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - Image 21 of 23
Plan - Level 01
Save this picture!
SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - Interior Photography
© Swan Park

The first floor serves as an exhibition space reflecting the brand's philosophy and identity, while the second floor accommodates a lounge and sales area for product testing and social events. These spaces are intricately connected through a void, housing a sculpture that seamlessly blends the concept of untouched nature with a modern aesthetic. Upon entering the premises through the external rock façade, the first-floor interior simulates an organic walking trail, reinterpreting the concept of untouched nature in the warm brown tones reminiscent of desert and rocky landscapes. Visitors meander through reed landscapes, encounter swaying water waves, witness natural scenes on media walls, and feel the rough texture of rocks, offering an immersive experience of navigating through the theme of "untouched nature."

Save this picture!
SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - Interior Photography, Windows
© Swan Park
Save this picture!
SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - Image 22 of 23
Plan - Level 02
Save this picture!
SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Swan Park

Upon climbing the reed forest-inspired staircase, visitors encounter a space on the second floor where they can directly experience and purchase cosmetic products. The impactful rock sculpture from the first floor remains visually striking through the void space. Ceiling-mounted illuminative lighting on the second floor, cascading onto the rock sculpture, maintains the subtle natural light ambiance on both floors, enhancing the overall atmosphere.

Save this picture!
SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS - Interior Photography, Beam
© Swan Park

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Myeong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LMTLS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "SKIN1004 Flagship Store / LMTLS" 28 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012673/skin1004-flagship-store-lmtls> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Top #Tags